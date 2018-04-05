Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Launches 'JSA Release'; a New Online Press Release Writing & Distribution Platform

In time for ITW 2018, the launch of JSA Release also allows companies who are planning to attend and announce news at the major global telecom event to get their news heard via creative new avenues. With just a few clicks on the JSA Release platform, companies can add their key ITW event messaging to targeted emails, blogs, social posts and more, while JSA reaches out to attending media for on-site interviews on clients' behalf.

"We are proud to launch JSA Release on a global scale, offering PR solutions to telecom companies of all sizes, and right in time for ITW," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "JSA Release caters to companies who have exciting news but few available and affordable options to get their news to market. Our platform breaks down the critical elements of writing and distributing a press announcement into a step-by-step, easy-to-use and easy-to-checkout online system that helps business owners and marketers define their news and distribute to a myriad of media channels, including the news wires, targeted media outlets, video interviews and more. Getting news out and into the right hands has never been easier for our industry."

The 'JSA Release' platform includes:

Step-by-step press release creation or ability to upload a pre-written release

Option to have a JSA writer review and proof the release before distribution

Distribution options to local, regional or national news wires

Distribution options to ITW 2018 attending media and meeting management

Distribution via industry blogs, emails, social media and the JSA newsletter

Ability to save drafts throughout the process and export the release

Ability to add video to press announcements

Ability to enhance the video with interactivity

Costs are calculated on-demand as more services are selected

Easy-to-checkout interface keeps credit cards secure and payments fast and easy

JSA PR professionals are available during traditional business hours (EST) to help walk through the process, if needed

Immediate confirmation notices and distribution updates are provided; a minimum 24-hour time frame for optimal distribution is preferred

For more information on the 'JSA Release' or any JSA initiative, please visit http://release.jsa.net or email release@jsa.net.

About JSA





Celebrating more than 13 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX) and its online C-level social platform, the CEO Exchange.

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (3D-like interactive video), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter to 28K+ subscribers) and Telecom News Now (our industry blog with 130K+ readers).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net.

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629

pr@jsa.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jaymie-scotto--associates-jsa-launches-jsa-release-a-new-online-press-release-writing--distribution-platform-300624574.html

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC

Related Links

http://www.jsa.net

