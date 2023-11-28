Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Named to the Exclusive PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List for a Third Consecutive Year

The global PR & marketing agency is recognized for

best-in-class services and ingenuity on PRNEWS' prestigious list of top global firms

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of brand strategy, public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global data centers, real estate companies and network operators, announces the firm has been named to the PRNEWS 2024 Agency Elite Top 100 list - marking the third consecutive year JSA has received the prestigious recognition.

PRNEWS is the leader in professional development, events, awards and communications resources for the public relations community. The Agency Elite Top 100 highlights the nation's most creative, innovative and strategic PR firms of the year. PRNEWS editors select the top 100 across multiple segments and channels based on results, creativity, reputation and thought leadership.

Throughout the past year, JSA has dedicated its efforts to implementing cutting-edge strategies and tactics to amplify clients' brand messaging within the rapidly-evolving digital infrastructure sector. At the same time, JSA scaled up its educational resource channels, expanding the presence of its onsite JSA TV Live broadcast interview series at major industry conferences around the world, while also announcing a call for authors for a second book in the Amazon Best-Selling Greener Data series that will debut Earth Day 2024 and introducing the Know Before You Go conference briefing broadcast series.

"In the dynamic realm of marketing communications, where change is the only constant, our agency thrives on our commitment to innovation. We don't just navigate the currents of change; we create them," says JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "In a landscape evolving at the speed of ideas, we embrace the challenge with a relentless pursuit of innovative strategies, ensuring our clients not only stay ahead but redefine the very horizon of possibilities in this ever-evolving marketing journey."

"JSA's passionate team is at the very heart of our success," continues Cutaia. "We feel incredibly honored to have our creativity and expertise acknowledged on the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for three years and grateful for the global and innovative brands that entrust JSA as their strategic marketing partner."

To learn more about JSA, visit jsa.net and follow JSA's LinkedIn page to stay up to date on the latest agency news, live broadcast interviews and virtual roundtables. Interested in scheduling a complimentary brainstorming session? Reach out to [email protected] .

About JSA

Celebrating over 18 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to data centers, network operators, technical innovators, sustainability companies and global commerce & real estate organizations. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021, 2022 & 2023, JSA has also been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for 2022, 2023 & 2024, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 & 2023 by the Bulldog PR Awards and Inc's Best Workplaces in 2022 & 2023. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC