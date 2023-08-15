Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Ranks No. 2931 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

The global PR & marketing agency joins the prestigious list for the third consecutive year

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global data centers, real estate companies and network operators, proudly announces the agency ranks No. 2931 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the third consecutive year that JSA has been named to the Inc. 5000, moving up 769 spots from the agency's position on the 2022 list. JSA also ranks No. 258 amongst Advertising & Marketing companies on the list and No. 23 amongst Las Vegas-based companies.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

This past year has been marked by significant growth with JSA, as global brands sought out the agency's expertise. In response, JSA expanded the agency's team with a focus on growing the internal digital marketing and video production departments. JSA grew its presence at industry events as well via JSA TV Live - taking part in ten global conferences in the past 12 months resulting in nearly 200 live broadcast interviews with executives in such locations as Dubai, Monaco, London, Antibes and Hawaii. Notably, JSA has also announced the Earth Day 2024 launch of the next book in the Greener Data Amazon best-selling series ; the book is currently in development featuring over 50 authors from 15 countries and across the digital stack.

"The team behind JSA works tirelessly each day to provide thoughtful, innovative strategy and expertly executed marketing tactics to support our clients around the world," says JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "Being recognized for a third year on the Inc. 5000 is such an incredible honor - and we couldn't be more proud and humbled by the recognition. You've heard me say this many times over - but we would never be where we are today without the incredible support of the digital infrastructure community over the past 18 years."

About JSA

Celebrating over 18 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to data centers, network operators, technical innovators, sustainability companies and global commerce & real estate organizations. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021, 2022 & 2023, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the U.S. by PRNEWS for 2022 & 2023, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 & 2023 by the Bulldog PR Awards and Inc's Best Workplaces in 2022 & 2023. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

