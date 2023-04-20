Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) to Release its Next Volume of its Amazon Best-Selling "Greener Data" Book Series on Earth Day 2024

In anticipation of the New Book, JSA Shares its Cornerstone Chapter on Sustainability

Metrics for Data Centers and Announces an Industry-Wide Search for Contributors

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces the second book installation of its Amazon best-selling " Greener Data " Book Series. Volume Two will make its debut on April 22, 2024, in recognition of Earth Day.

In anticipation of the book launch, JSA is releasing the first chapter, entitled "Measure to Manage: Sustainability Metrics and Reporting in Data Center Networks." Compiled by leading sustainability analyst Mary Allen of InsightaaS , the report is a collaborative mindshare with top sustainability experts in the digital infrastructure space, including Susanna Kass , Co-founder of InfraPrime ; Patricia Leyva , Senior Manager Sustainability Engagement for Equinix ; Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital and Founder & Chairman of Infrastructure Masons ; Vicki Worden , CEO of Green Building Initiative and Shawn Novak , CSO of nZero . The focus of the chapter is to determine which measurements matter while reducing digital infrastructure's collective carbon footprint.

"Since the launch of the first book on Earth Day 2022, 'Greener Data' has become an industry-wide movement, a call-for-arms for data centers, and the networks within, to work together to reach carbon zero," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , Founder and CEO of JSA. "We are honored by this response and will continue to use this 'Greener Data' platform to gather together top sustainability experts, to share their insights and success stories, to network and collaborate with other sustainability-minded companies and leaders, so that we may all get to net carbon neutral faster."

JSA is now on the search for top innovators across the globe to collaborate and author chapters for Volume Two. If you or your company is a sustainability champion in the digital infrastructure industry and interested in being considered as a chapter author, please click here for more .

"Greener Data - Volume Two" will focus on these four sustainability topics:

The Power of Aligning Measurements

Renewable & Clean Energy Solutions to Cut Carbon in Data Centers

Power & Cooling Innovations

Unlocking the Financial Benefits of Going Green

In-depth reports on each of these sustainability topics will be released leading up to Earth Day 2024 and serve as Cornerstone Chapters of the much-anticipated book.

To learn more about the 'Greener Data' movement and/or to participate, visit GreenerData.net .

About the Greener Data Movement

"Greener Data" encourages and fosters communication, education, networking and collaboration within the data center and digital infrastructure industries, to support and achieve our collective net carbon zero goals. Resource channels include the Amazon best-selling "Greener Data" book series as well as virtual roundtables, in-person networking events, articles, research reports, white papers and a sustainability partner directory, The Greener Data Directory.

To learn more about Greener Data, visit www.GreenerData.net .

