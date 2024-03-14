Jazz in the Gardens Grows in Attendance from the Previous Year, With 41K at Hard Rock Stadium

Music Royalty and Chart-Topping Artists of Multi-Genres Maxwell, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Uncle Luke, Jeezy, T.I., Babyface, Fantasia, Tamia, Kirk Franklin, and October London Illuminate the Stages at Jazz in the Gardens

Legendary Civil Rights Leader Ben Crump Receives a Proclamation from Miami-Dade County, While Legendary Rappers Trick Daddy and Trina Receive the Key to the City of Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2024 (JITG), hosted by the City of Miami Gardens, has grown in attendance from the previous year, with more than 41,000 fans gathering at Hard Rock Stadium. In its inaugural partnership with Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the festival, in its 17th year, saw a remarkable 25% increase in ticket sales. The 2024 festival, with its diverse lineup and unforgettable performances, spanned two days and featured two magnetic stages.

On March 9th and 10th, festival-goers showed up and showed out to enjoy all of JITG's culture-driven offerings. From a varied lineup in food, music, brand activations, vendor merchandise, and art, every attendee could find their place at this annual homecoming.

This year's events were made even more remarkable by the presence of a highly curated sponsors lounge and activations for fans to enjoy. Sponsors included Simply, Calder Casino, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami-Dade District 1, Amscot, AARP, Aetna, Bahamas Air, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, and more.

The festival included two special performances with the "Welcome to the Crib" stages hosted by DJ Nasty, which gave the fans a special taste of Miami with performances by Trick Daddy, Trina, Rick Ross, Ball Greezy, Major 9, and Wayne Wonder.

DJ Cassidy gave fans an unforgettable treat with his "Pass The Mic Live!" stage, featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Uncle Luke, Lil Kim, T.I., and Too $hort.

Two of the highlights included a surprise presentation to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was honored with a proclamation from Miami-Dade County, while legendary rappers Trick Daddy and Trina received the key to the City of Miami Gardens from Mayor Rodney Harris and Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson.

On Saturday, platinum-selling singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger opened up and set the tone for the energetic performances to come throughout the day. Chicago-born songstress and rapper Tink served the crowd real rawness with her high-energy hits. Fantasia hit the stage and had everyone out of their seats with her rendition of Tina Turner's "Proud Mary." Kirk Franklin's adrenaline-pumping spiritual performance had the crowd going to church, while Jazmine Sullivan gave the most powerful performances for the ladies. Afrobeats artist Davido kept the energy high and the crowd moving. Saturday night closed out with the sexy and sultry sounds of Summer Walker.

JITG's second day brought more recognition to the festival. Rising star October London opened the day with the smooth sounds from his debut album. Songbird Tamia sang hit after hit, and the crowd broke out into the "Can't Get Enough" challenge. Jeezy gave the fans what they wanted with a rousing performance, while R&B legend Maxwell, who had a spectacular stage presence, closed out the festival.

JITG continues to bring the best in urban music while highlighting the community, and this year's event was nothing short of spectacular. With great attendance, unforgettable performances, and meaningful recognitions, JITG once again showcased its ability to unite music enthusiasts and celebrate the power of music diversely and dynamically.

About the City of Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens celebrated its 20th anniversary of incorporation in 2023. With a population of approximately 113,000, it is the third-largest city in Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens is a solid professional community of unique diversity. It is the largest predominantly African American municipality in Florida and boasts thousands of Caribbean and Hispanic residents. The city is the home of the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins football team, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, Orange Bowl football game, 2020 Super Bowl, Miami Tennis Open, the Miami Dolphins Training Facility and home of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix Race. The city has demonstrated steady growth in the areas of community and economic development and has gained a reputation for being a premier destination in South Florida. Miami Gardens is the future host city of the College Football Playoff National Championship and one of the host cities of FIFA World Cup 2026. Miami Gardens is a 2020 All-America City.

About Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

