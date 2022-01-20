Jazz Solutions Chooses Unanet GovCon ERP to Support Growth in 2022

DULLES, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that Jazz Solutions Inc., an IT services firm that provides a broad range of customer-centric IT solutions built to further the mission and goals of Federal, State, and local governments; Healthcare markets; and commercial entities, has selected Unanet GovCon ERP as its all-in-one project management technology solution which will help it continue to expand its market presence in 2022.

Founded in 2013, Jazz Solutions is an economically-disadvantaged, woman-owned, SBA certified 8(a) small business serving federal, state, and local governments. Headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, the company provides tailored advisory and management consulting services to federal executives to address business and technical challenges, including a core focus on automation and optimization of customer business processes.

With the recent acquisitions of PPS InfoTech (PPS) in 2021 and Lark Federal, LLC in 2020, Jazz Solutions has experienced considerable growth. To ensure the company could confidently adapt to its maturation and expansion, leadership reviewed new, modern accounting and project management solutions last year. After a thorough review process, the company chose Unanet's advanced cloud-based ERP platform to support its growth.

"We took a hard look at our backbone processes and how we were structured, and we knew we needed something more modern and comprehensive to best support our combined company and the growth we are expecting," said Mark Cutler, chief financial officer, Jazz Solutions. "While we reviewed several options, only Unanet offered the all-in-one approach we were looking for, and we were very impressed with the platform's superior forecasting capabilities."

Unanet ERP for GovCon's exclusive project forecasting and resource management solution helps JSL seamlessly manage its pipelines from customer satisfaction to win rates. Managers can easily request resources for future workload planning and staffing, define skills and competencies, and search to find the resource which best fits the need based on availability and capability. They can also compare future demands for types of work and for individuals with headcount and capacity.

In addition to forecasting, Jazz Solutions also noted several other features that stood out in Unanet's ERP platform such as its seamless integration with a large network of platforms, including the company's payroll partner (Paychex) and HR system (Bamboo), more accurate cost reporting, user-friendly timekeeping and assignment features, and the ability to send a variety of reminders to employees and managers to complete and approve timecards.

"Instead of management by spreadsheet, it became management by system – across the entire firm," added Jazz Solutions Chief Operating Officer Kristen Larson.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Jazz Solutions

Founded in 2013, Jazz Solutions, Inc. (JSL) is an economically-disadvantaged, woman-owned, SBA certified 8(a) program participant small business delivering customer-centric IT solutions built to further the mission and goals of federal, state, and local governments. Offering customers three distinct advantages including expertise in our service offerings, thought leadership that drives innovation, and a culture focused on customer satisfaction, JSL's mission is to cultivate relationships, responsibility, and results through people, purpose, and process. For more information, visit https://www.jazzsolutions.com/.

