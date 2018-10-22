J.B. Brokaw Joins January Digital as President and Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital announced today the creation of a new role to facilitate the agency's continued expansion. J.B. Brokaw will serve as January Digital's president and chief operating officer.

Brokaw, who will be based in NYC and divide his time among all January Digital offices, will provide operational oversight and lead product offerings for the rapidly growing company.

"I am thrilled to have J.B. officially join the team," said Vic Drabicky, January Digital founder and CEO. "I've been lucky enough to work with J.B. in a multitude of ways for the past 10-plus years and have seen how unbelievably talented he is not only at building a company, but also at building incredibly strong teams."

January Digital, whose clients include David's Bridal, Kendra Scott and Vineyard Vines, has grown rapidly in recent months to expand services and continue to ensure strong outcomes for all clients.

"We have experienced astronomical growth over the past 12 months, and as we grow I'm committed to making sure we continue to provide the best service in the industry to our clients and critical development to our teams," Drabicky said.

The agency's hybrid model of consulting, strategy and execution has had a resounding effect in the industry and has led the company to explore opening new offices and to create new senior positions such as Brokaw's.

"I'm beyond excited to join and help lead the amazing team at January Digital," Brokaw said. "Vic and I have been each other's sounding boards for more than a decade now, and it's truly going to be an honor to work alongside him in this new role."

A founding member of January Digital's board of directors, Brokaw was most recently president of North America at Sociomantic Labs. Additionally, he previously served as chief client officer at iProspect, executive director at Mindset Media and vice president/general manager at Range Online Media. Brokaw holds a B.A. in education coordinated with political science from Trinity College.

About:

January Digital is an award-winning, data-led, full-funnel digital marketing agency and in-house consultancy for discerning consumer-facing brands. JD's experienced team uses data-driven insight to deliver effective, innovative and strategic results for world-renowned brands including David's Bridal, Diane von Furstenberg, Kendra Scott, NARS, Oscar de la Renta and Peapod.

The Interactive Marketing Awards named JD as 2018's Large Interactive Agency of the Year, and Inc. Magazine listed it among their Fastest-Growing Companies in 2018. The agency's work has been recognized by, among others, Content Marketing Awards, Digiday Awards, Drum US Search Awards, Glossy Awards, OMMA Awards and US Search Awards.

JD's pro-employee policies and efforts to help those in need led to the agency being named a 2018 Best Workplace by both Fortune and Inc. For more information, please visit januarydigital.com.

SOURCE January Digital

Related Links

http://www.januarydigital.com

