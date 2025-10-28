JB&B Joins Trinity Consultants

JB&B brings specialty MEP engineering to Trinity's Built Environment division and reaffirms their commitment to pioneering transformative solutions that define the future of the built environment

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm providing services and solutions across the natural and built environments, today announced its acquisition of Jaros, Baum & Bolles (JB&B), a New York-based provider of specialty mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and fire protection engineering services primarily focused on the commercial, healthcare, life science, aviation, and data center markets.

The company will operate within Trinity's Built Environment division, combining its esteemed reputation in specialty MEP and related services with Trinity's expertise in acoustic design, facility operations, third-party commissioning, commissioning software and technology strategy to deliver more comprehensive services to clients.

"This acquisition is a defining milestone for Trinity, expanding our capabilities to include MEP expertise and empowering us to shape the future of the built environment with innovative and integrated solutions," said Paul Greywall, president and CEO of Trinity Consultants. "JB&B shares our ambition and ability to design engineering marvels that push the limits of what's possible. We're excited to combine our collective successes to build something even stronger together."

JB&B has spent more than a century redefining the boundaries of engineering and shaping some of the most iconic facilities in New York City and beyond. Their prestigious project portfolio includes the World Trade Center site redevelopment (Towers One, 3, 4 and 7), the Perelman Performing Arts Center, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the Hudson Yards redevelopment, the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Whitney Museum, and numerous major medical institutions.

In a joint statement from JB&B's managing partners Scott Frank, Walter Mehl, Jr., and Mark Torre, "As our industry evolves with increased velocity, we recognized the need to diversify our practice and reimagine the future—with our people, clients and community at the forefront of every decision. Given our shared values, culture and standards, and commitment to project excellence, this partnership with Trinity allows us to expand our services, amplify what makes us great and seize opportunities for growth and geographic expansion in groundbreaking ways."

With this transaction, Trinity is excited to announce that Walter Mehl, Jr., will assume the role of Divisional President of the Built Environment division.

"JB&B is honored to lead the MEP practice within Trinity's Built Environment division at such a transformative moment," said Mehl. "Together, we'll continue to deliver the full value of Trinity and JB&B's services, expand upon our shared accomplishments, and move boldly toward realizing our strategic vision."

This acquisition, the largest in Trinity's 50-year history, reinforces its commitment to expand and evolve by bringing new capabilities to market via strategic acquisitions and organic growth while empowering clients to achieve new levels of success.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

AEC Advisors (www.aecadvisors.com), through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the exclusive financial advisor to JB&B.

About JB&B

Jaros, Baum & Bolles (JB&B) is one of the world's most prominent mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection (MEP/FP) engineering consultancies. Since its inception in 1915, the company has successfully completed over 15,000 design projects in more than 50 countries across a variety of sectors, including commercial offices, life science, aviation, health care, higher education, hospitality, corporate headquarters, retail and restaurants, and transportation.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water & ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:

Leslie Bodnar, Trinity Consultants

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Consultants