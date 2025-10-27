Trinity Consultants Unites Life Sciences Brands

The brand integration allows the company to scale faster, better serve clients with more comprehensive services, and build excellence in areas that are critical to a future-focused road map.

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm providing services and solutions in the life sciences, EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, and water and ecology markets, today announced that five companies within its life sciences business division will operate under a single identity: Trinity Consultants Life Sciences. This integration brings together world-class expertise from Advent Engineering, Aztec Technologies, Benchmark Risk Group, SafeBridge® Consultants, and Safety Partners into one unified entity.

"As the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health care industries are evolving with increased velocity, one unified brand allows us to bring the full range of our expertise to every client; pursue larger, more complex projects together as one team; and set the stage for future growth and innovation," said Albert Dyrness, divisional president of Trinity Consultants Life Sciences. "Collectively, we have decades of proven expertise in the life sciences industry. Whether it's making workplaces safer, scaling novel modalities, or navigating complex regulatory terrain, this integration amplifies the strengths we bring to clients: scientific rigor grounded in real-world practicality."

To coincide with this integration, Trinity Consultants Life Sciences' capabilities will be delivered through three integrated practice areas: Risk Science and Safety; Process, Engineering and Compliance; and Automation and Digital Solutions. Trinity also delivers its renowned SafeBridge® Potent Compound Safety Certification, SafeBridge Potent Compound Safety Boot Camps®, SafeBridge® Global Potent Compound Congress & Expo, and SafeBridge® Assessment.

"Though our name is new, our people, values and commitment to scientific excellence and professional integrity remain our foundation," Dyrness said. "Together, we're united by purpose and a shared commitment to advance life-changing therapies, drive innovation and safeguard human health and the environment."

To learn more about Trinity Consultants Life Sciences, visit https://trinityconsultants.com/life-sciences.

