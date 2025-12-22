JBD Launches "Roadrunner I" Polychrome Projector, Setting a New Benchmark for AR Color Displays with a 2.5μm Pixel Pitch

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global MicroLED microdisplay technology leader JBD has officially launched the "Roadrunner I" polychrome projector. As the inaugural product of the new "Roadrunner" series, "Roadrunner I" not only achieves breakthroughs in pixel size and optical efficiency, translating into a substantial advantage in overall form factor, but also elevates the visual experience to a new level and accelerates the popularization of consumer-grade full-color AR smart glasses.

Smaller Pixels, Clearer Vision

At the core of "Roadrunner I" is a newly developed MicroLED microdisplay panel whose pixel pitch has been reduced from 4μm in the "Hummingbird" series to 2.5μm. This substantial step in pixel scaling marks a major advance in the evolution of the MicroLED microdisplay industry and delivers a comprehensive enhancement in image quality. As a result, the pixel density of the "Roadrunner" series microdisplay panels reaches 10,160 PPI.

With a 25-degree field of view (FOV), "Roadrunner I" leverages its ultra-high pixel density to achieve an angular resolution of up to 32 pixels per degree (PPD), delivering an increase of over 20% relative to previous products. This enhances the ability to accurately reproduce fine image details, reduces perceived graininess, and delivers a more delicate, refined image. At the same time, "Roadrunner I" supports an ultra-high refresh rate of 480 Hz, effectively eliminating flicker and judder and ensuring exceptionally smooth dynamic display performance.

In addition to the significant increase in pixel density, the optical system of "Roadrunner I" has been completely re-architected. At a limiting spatial frequency of 200 lp/mm, the modulation transfer function (MTF) at the center of the field still reaches a high level of 0.4, while delivering an ultra-high contrast ratio of 100:1. A higher limiting spatial frequency means the optical system is better able to resolve and faithfully reproduce high-frequency image details, resulting in sharper imagery and richer gradation. These enhancements enable "Roadrunner I" to achieve a systemic improvement in visual quality and deliver an outstanding viewing experience.

Smaller Volume, Greater Design Freedom

The smaller pixel pitch gives "Roadrunner I" a distinct edge in miniaturization. Built on an X-cube architecture, "Roadrunner I" is engineered down to just 0.2 cubic centimeters in volume and only 0.5 grams in weight. Compared with "Hummingbird I" at the same 640×480 resolution, both volume and weight are reduced by approximately 50%, positioning it among the lightest and most compact polychrome projectors in the market and offering substantially greater design latitude for lightweight AR/AI smart glasses.

"Roadrunner I" also features deep optimization of the light engine's physical architecture, compressing the total optical path length to 7.8 mm—a 35% reduction from the 11.99 mm of "Hummingbird I". This breakthrough design dramatically reduces the space occupied by the light engine around the eyeglass hinge, becoming a key technological cornerstone for terminal manufacturers seeking to build full-color smart glasses with user-friendly aesthetics and comfortable wearability.

While achieving extreme miniaturization, "Roadrunner I" also delivers a step change in performance: it provides luminous flux of up to 3.2 lumens, with typical operating power consumption of only 90 mW, resulting in exceptional energy efficiency. This is enabled by the adoption of a 22-nm backplane process across the "Roadrunner" series microdisplays, which reduces backplane power consumption to 18 mW, alongside continual process optimization at JBD that significantly enhances the emission efficiency of ultra-small pixels.

Compared with traditional AR light engines such as LCoS, "Roadrunner I" outperforms incumbent solutions across key metrics including pixel size, volume, weight, contrast ratio, refresh rate, and typical power consumption, making it the preferred display solution for lightweight full-color AR smart glasses. The "Roadrunner I" polychrome projector is now officially available for customer sampling.

A New Platform, A Higher Benchmark

JBD CEO Li Qiming stated: "Roadrunner I marks a pivotal exploration and breakthrough at the frontier of MicroLED microdisplay pixel scaling. Its ultra-compact footprint enables truly lightweight form factors, its ultra-high angular resolution sets a new benchmark for visual fidelity, and its ultra-low power consumption supports extended battery life. Together, these advances represent a key step toward bringing consumer-grade full-color AR smart glasses from the cutting edge into everyday use."

With the debut of "Roadrunner I", JBD has established a well-defined MicroLED microdisplay product portfolio: the "Hummingbird" series is positioned for lightweight, high-volume adoption and continues to accelerate the rollout of consumer AR devices, while the new "Roadrunner" series is engineered for flagship visual performance, raising the bar through a compact package, higher angular resolution, and expanded fields of view. Together, the two series inject powerful momentum into the AR/AI smart device industry.

Building on the leading 2.5-μm pixel-pitch platform, the "Roadrunner" product line will continue to evolve and iterate. In the future, based on microdisplay panels with different resolutions, JBD will introduce a series of products covering broader fields of view (FOV) and higher angular resolutions (PPD), with the aim of meeting the diverse needs of end users across AR near-eye display scenarios and providing a core driving force for the next wave of display innovation in next-generation AR devices.

About JBD

Founded in 2015, JBD stands at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionizing the realm of MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient micro-display panels, JBD has become a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. From ultra-compact MicroLED displays to state-of-the-art projectors and optical modules, JBD's visionary products are reshaping the future of near-eye display technology. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, JBD illuminates the path to a brighter, more vibrant digital world.

