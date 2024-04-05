JBL Trinity Group Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of JBL Trinity, Group Ltd. ("JBL") of Atlantic Highlands, on January 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

JBL was established in October, 1997. They provide a variety of insurance products including auto, home and business insurance. They specialize in maritime and New York City construction insurance and offer a national roller-skating program.

"It has always been our belief that our clients are our partners and must be treated with honesty and respect. Honor, trust, integrity and ingenuity are the core principles which guide us in our daily pursuit of providing exceptional service to our client partners," says Joseph DiMattina, CEO, JBL Trinity. "I'm looking forward to joining World, a company that shares these values."

"I would like to welcome JBL to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "I know Joe and has team will be a great addition to our organization."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. Betancourt, Greco & Evans LLC provided legal counsel and The Manhattan Group advised JBL on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

