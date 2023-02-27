JBM® Exclusively Lists $270MM, 3 Property Multifamily Portfolio for Passco

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed 3 Florida multifamily properties for Passco Companies – an Irvine, California headquartered DST. The total price for the three properties equates to $270MM and is comprised of 910 units. Buyers will have the option to buy as a portfolio or individually.

Pearce at Pavilion

JBM® exclusively lists a 3-property multifamily portfolio for Passco Companies. Pictured above is Pearce at Pavilion in Riverview, FL (Tampa MSA). The class A property consists of 250 units and was built in 2016

Located in Riverview, FL (Tampa MSA), Pearce is a Class A+ property comprised of 250 units. It was built in 2016 and is exceptionally well-located with visibility along US-301. Notably, Pearce is located less than 7 miles from Downtown Tampa. There are six, four-story, elevator serviced residential buildings and one carriage house building on the 13.73-acre site. They offer a diverse mix of one, two and three-bedroom units averaging 994 square feet.

Longitude 81

This 260-unit, Class B+ property, is located in Estero, FL (Fort Myers/Naples MSA). Built in 2016, the Property has eleven, two-story residential buildings and sits on 17.95 acres. The floorplans are made up of a diverse mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 963 square feet. The Property is only 1.5 miles away from Florida Gulf Coast University and is adjacent to Hertz Arena. The buyer has the unique opportunity to acquire an exceptionally well-located, core-plus asset with tremendous value-add potential. Some examples of these value-add upgrades include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchens, LVT flooring throughout, modular closets, smart home solutions, and more.

ParkCrest Landings

Built in 2015, ParkCrest has 400 units and is located in Bradenton, FL (Sarasota MSA). The Property has an expansive amenity package with vast options for outdoor activities such as kayaking, sand volleyball, tennis, and more. The site sits on 78.39 acres, yielding an extremely low density of only 5.10 units per acre. In total, there are seventeen, three-story residential buildings and 2 pools. Units average 1,026 square feet.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. and has dominated the Southwest Florida market for the last 20+ years with a greater than 70% market share. Despite only transacting in Florida, for the second consecutive year Green Street ranks JBM® #1 for Highest Average Sold Price in the U.S.A. and the #13 multifamily broker by total sales volume. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $18.7 billion and 166,000 units.

