JBM Exclusively Lists Halston Park Central Apartments in Orlando, FL

JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Halston Park Central – a core-plus, garden multifamily community in Orlando, FL. The 2007-built Property is comprised of 288 units averaging 1,213 square feet and is situated on 15 acres +/-.

Call For Offers is set for March 5, 2026.

Product

Halston Park Central offers a comprehensive amenity package featuring a resort-style pool with a covered poolside veranda, summer kitchen pavilion with grills, lakeside sundeck, 24/7 fitness center, tennis court, and two sand volleyball courts. The clubhouse features a cybercafé and resident lounge. Additionally, residents enjoy access to exclusive Park Central amenities, including five resort-style pools, multi-level fitness center, 24/7 manned security gate, restaurant, convenience store, indoor basketball courts, sauna, and more, all within walking distance.

Units

The Property offers a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging an expansive 1,213 square feet. Interiors feature three levels of finishes including classic, renovated, and upgraded units. With 17% of classic units remaining, the Property offers significant, proven value-add potential. Renovated and upgraded units consist of chef-inspired kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, and modern fixtures. First-floor units feature LVP flooring throughout, while 2nd and 3rd floor units include LVP in the wet areas. Other notable amenities include walk-in closets, screened-in patios/balconies, and 13' vaulted ceilings in 3rd floor units.

Location

Halston Park Central has tremendous connectivity located between I-4 (173,500 ADT) and SR-441 (51,500 ADT), with convenient access to major theme parks, hotels, shopping destinations, healthcare facilities, and Downtown Orlando.

The Property is less than a mile from Millenia Plaza and Mall at Millenia, one of the top 10 performing malls in the U.S. Orlando International Premium Outlets are located less than 3 miles away, while Publix, Costco, and Target are all within two miles. Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, ranked the #2 children's hospital in Florida, is located less than three miles from the Property.

