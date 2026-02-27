JBM Exclusively Lists Soléa Wellen Park in Venice, FL (Sarasota MSA) - A Luxury, 55+ Active Adult Community

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Soléa Wellen Park – a brand new,class A, 55+ active adult, four-story mid-rise asset located within the highly desirable Wellen Park – a master-planned community in Venice, Florida. Newly constructed in 2025, this asset features 204 units situated on 9.15 acres +/-. The Property poses a unique opportunity to acquire an institutional quality asset well-below replacement cost.

A Call For Offers date is set for February 26th, 2025.

JBM Exclusively Lists Solea Wellen Park - a Class A+, 204-Unit, 55+ Active Adult Community in South Sarasota County

Product

Soléa Wellen Park offers a best-in-class amenity package including a resort-style heated pool with zero-entry access, an expansive pool deck with summer kitchen, grilling stations, and shaded lounge options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour fitness center with a dedicated wellness studio.

Additional amenities include a dog park, community garden with raised beds, pickleball, bocce ball, cornhole, fire pits, and event lawn. The clubhouse includes a warming/catering kitchen, game lounge with billiards and card table, craft room, community library, business center, and complimentary coffee bar. Detached garages, shaded carports, storage units, and wine lockers are available for rent.

Units

The diverse unit mix is comprised of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 898 square feet. Unit interiors feature chef-inspired kitchens with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, shaker-style cabinetry with modern pulls, and under cabinet lighting. There is luxury wood-style plank flooring in the wet areas and living rooms. Other key features include walk-in closets, first floor private fenced-in yards, and large balconies on the upper levels.

Location

The Property is located within Wellen Park – an 11,000-acre, master planned community providing walkable access to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Within a 3-mile radius the Average Net Worth is $3.5MM+ and the Average Household Income is $130K+. Additionally, Venice/North Port was ranked as the #2 Growth City in the U.S.A. for 2025 (U-Haul), and U.S. News named the Sarasota MSA Top 5 Best Place to Live in the U.S.A. (2023-2024).

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2025 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (five years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 176,000+ units.

