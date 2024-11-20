JBM Exclusively Lists Advenir at Magnolia Apartments in the Orlando MSA

News provided by

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

Nov 20, 2024, 13:10 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Advenir at Magnolia – a two story, garden community with proven value-add potential. Advenir at Magnolia is comprised of 272 units averaging 800 square feet and sits on 13.19 acres +/-. The Property is located in Seminole County where the Public Schools are ranked #1 for Best School District in the Orlando Area.

Product

Continue Reading
JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors Exclusively Lists Advenir at Magnolia Apartments in Altamonte Springs, FL (Orlando MSA)
JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors Exclusively Lists Advenir at Magnolia Apartments in Altamonte Springs, FL (Orlando MSA)

Potential buyers have the opportunity to acquire a stable, cash flowing asset with proven value-add potential well below current replacement cost. The Property showcases a comprehensive amenity package including two resort-style pools, grilling stations, 24/7 fitness center, business center, and laundry facilities. Advenir at Magnolia also has an abundance of recreational features including a lighted tennis court, two basketball courts and three racquetball courts.

Units

The Property includes a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom units. About 42% of the units have been renovated, featuring faux wood plank flooring, resurfaced formica countertops, black appliance package, brown shaker-style cabinetry, and ceramic tile backsplash. Implementing a blended renovation program to implement and expand upon the current upgrades would yield a rent premium of $152 for a ROI of 32%. Some proposed concepts would be to add stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white shaker-style door fronts, adding washers/dryers, and more. All one and two-bedroom units have screened in patios.

Location

Advenir at Magnolia features exceptional connectivity to Semoran Boulevard (68,000 ADT) and near US-17/92 (69,000 ADT) providing convenient access to entertainment, retail, & major employment centers in Downtown Orlando, Altamonte Springs, & the greater Orlando MSA. The Property is just 2.5 miles to Altamonte Mall, which welcomes over 9.5 million visitors annually and features 100+ shopping and dining options such as Dillard's, Macy's, Starbucks, AMC, Barnes & Noble, & more. AdventHealth Altamonte Springs is just 2 miles away and has 393 beds and 2,400+ employees. Currently, the Hospital is undergoing a $50+ million growth strategy.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 170,000+ units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

JBM Exclusively Lists Casa Bella on Westshore Apartments in South Tampa, FL

JBM Exclusively Lists Casa Bella on Westshore Apartments in South Tampa, FL

JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Casa Bella on Westshore. Initially designed as a luxury condominium community, these...
JBM Exclusively Lists Maeva Apartments in Lutz (Wesley Chapel), FL

JBM Exclusively Lists Maeva Apartments in Lutz (Wesley Chapel), FL

JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Maeva – a brand new, fully stabilized, four-story, Class A trophy asset. The Property...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics