JBM Exclusively Lists Spectra Apartments in Fort Myers, FL

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Spectra in Fort Myers, FL – a Class A+, concrete block, garden-style, institutional grade, trophy asset in the desirable South Fort Myers MSA. This asset was built in 2017 and is comprised of 324 units.

A Call For Offers date is set for November 19th, 2025.

JBM Exclusively Lists Spectra Apartments - a 324-unit, Class A concrete block luxury asset in south Fort Myers, FL

Product

Spectra features a modern amenity package with a heated, zero-entry, resort-style pool and expansive pool deck, cabanas, recreation deck with TVs and grilling stations, lakefront fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, dedicated yoga/cross-training room, dog park with agility equipment, lighted tennis court, children's playground, and a 6-acre recreation park with a paved track. The clubhouse is comprised of a resident lounge with a large entertainment area and complimentary coffee bar. Detached garages are available for rent.

Units

The unit mix is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 993 square feet. Unit interiors feature chef-inspired kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with oversized islands, shaker-style cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, and under cabinet lighting. There is luxury wood-style plank flooring in kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms. Other key features include oversized walk-in closets in master bedrooms and large screened-in patios and balconies with an additional storage closet.

Location

The Property has tremendous connectivity located directly on one of the region's main thoroughfares, US-41 / South Tamiami Trail (62,500+ ADT) with proximate access to Interstate 75 (125,000+ ADT) and Alico Road (50,000+ ADT). The Gulf Coast Medical Center, the largest hospital in the Lee Health system, is located less than 4 miles away. The Property is zoned for A-rated K-8 schools, and is less than 5 miles from Florida Gulf Coast University (1,500+ employees and 16,000+ students). Within a 1-mile radius the Average Net Worth is $1.7MM+ and the Average Household Income is $116K+. Additionally, U.S. News named Fort Myers #1 for Fastest Growing Places in the U.S.A. (2024-2025).

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. and holds a 70%+ market share in Southwest Florida. Green Street's 2024 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (four years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 175,000+ units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors