ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed RiverSong in Bradenton, FL – a mid-rise, concrete block, core-plus, structured parking community located along the Bradenton Riverwalk waterfront. This asset was built in 2015 and is comprised of 179 units.

A Call For Offers date is set for December 10th, 2025.

JBM Exclusively Lists RiverSong Apartments in Bradenton, FL - a 2015-Built, 179 Unit Asset Located Along The Bradenton Riverwalk Waterfront

Product

RiverSong features a modern amenity package including a resort-style, heated pool with an expansive pool deck, courtyard with firepit, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, and 24-hour fitness center. The clubhouse is comprised of a resident lounge with kitchen, entertainment area, business center, and complimentary coffee bar. Structured parking with covered ground floor spaces and air-conditioned storage units are available for rent.

Units

The unit mix is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 975 square feet. Renovated kitchens (22) feature granite countertops and dual basin, undermount sinks. Classic kitchens feature formica countertops, overmount sinks, with select units including a backsplash. All kitchens feature a GE stainless steel refrigerator with black range, dishwasher, and microwave. Other key features include walk-in closets, ceiling fans throughout, and large screened-in patios and balconies (1st & 2nd floors). There remains significant value-add potential to upgrade the unit interiors.

Location

The Property is located on the waterfront in the heart of Downtown Bradenton, offering exceptional connectivity, situated just off 9th Street West (41,000 ADT) and Manatee Avenue West (21,000 ADT), with convenient access to 1st Street West (65,000 ADT). Manatee Memorial Hospital, a 319-bed hospital with more than 2,100 employees, is located less than half a mile away, while HCA Florida Blake Hospital (383 beds) is just 3.5 miles from RiverSong. Bealls Corporate Headquarters lies within one mile of the Property.

Adjacent to the Property is the Bradenton Riverwalk, a two-mile waterfront trail connecting the Twin Dolphin Marina, Mosaic Riverwalk Amphitheater, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and Herrig Center for the Arts. From the Bradenton Riverwalk Pier, the Gulf Island Ferry offers service to and from Anna Maria Island eight times daily.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2024 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (four years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 175,000+ units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors