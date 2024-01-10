JBM® Exclusively Lists Circa at Fishhawk Ranch in Lithia, FL (Tampa MSA)

News provided by

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

10 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Circa at Fishhawk Ranch – a Class A+, 2015-built, garden/mid-rise community, comprised of 260 units with a diverse mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans. The units average 1,045 square feet and 7 of the 12 buildings are elevator serviced. Call for offers will be February 8th, 2024.

Circa at Fishhawk Ranch offers a wide range of community amenities for residents to enjoy such as a large, zero-entry, resort-style pool with an expansive sundeck with lounge chairs and cabanas as well as an outdoor pavilion with billiards, shuffleboard table, and ping pong. There is also a state-of-the-art fitness center with a spin/yoga room and adjacent children's playroom, business center, conference room, social lounge with Starbucks coffee station, and more within the clubhouse. Available for rent are storage units and both attached and detached garages.

Units feature luxurious, highly sophisticated interiors with fully equipped, chef-inspired kitchens inclusive of GE brand stainless steel appliances, large islands with granite countertops, 42" cabinetry, undermount sinks with pulldown gooseneck faucets, designer pendant lighting, and subway tile backsplash. Wood-plank vinyl flooring runs throughout the common areas and every unit has a stackable washer and dryer. All units have either 9' or 10' ceilings.

The Property has excellent connectivity located right off Fishhawk Boulevard (28,500 ADT) and proximate to U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 75 – providing convenient access to all points of interest within the Tampa Bay MSA. The Property is located in a highly sought-after, "A"-rated school district and the local elementary and middle school are within walking distance. The brand new, $220MM AdventHealth Riverview hospital will be located just 4 miles from the Property which will employ 2,000 people and is set to open Fall 2024. The Property boasts strong demographics within 5 miles, including Average Net Worth of $1.5MM, Average Household Income of $126K, and 157K population.

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 mid-year broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per unit throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per transaction in Florida ($97+ million). JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.1 billion and 169,000 units.

