JBM Exclusively Lists Eagle Bend - An 80 Home BTR Forward Sale Opportunity in North Port, FL (Sarasota MSA)

NAPLES, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Eagle Bend – an 80-home, forward sale, BTR community in North Port, FL. This is an opportunity to acquire the entire community of duet-style, concrete block homes developed by the Nation's #1 homebuilder, D.R. Horton.

A Call For Offers Date is set for March 26th.

JBM Exclusively Lists Eagle Bend - a D.R. Horton Built, 80-Home, Duet-Style, BTR Forward Sale Opportunity in North Port, FL (Sarasota MSA)

Opportunity

Eagle Bend will be a brand new, institutional grade, Class A+, BTR asset. The duet-style floorplans are comprised of 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage homes and 2-bed + den, 2-bath, 2-car garage homes. Construction is set to begin in May 2026 with homes taking ~4 months to complete at a rate of about ~12 homes per month. The community will also include a resort-style pool and leasing office.

Homes

Each home will be either 1,564 SF (76 homes) or 1,519 SF (4 homes). These modern, open concept floorplans will be equipped with chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops and a large island, stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerator & water/ice dispenser, undermount, single-basin, stainless steel sink, and shaker-style cabinets. Every home will have a smart home package including keyless entry locks and smart thermostats. There is also an opportunity to generate additional revenue by implementing an Amenity Bundle for $150 per unit per month (to cover costs of trash removal, pest control, landscaping, bulk internet, etc.).

Location

North Port/Venice was ranked as the #2 Growth City in the U.S.A. for 2025 (UHaul). The Property has exceptional connectivity to South Tamiami Trail (US 41) (40,500+ ADT) and proximity to North River Road (21,500+ ADT), connecting US 41 to I-75 (105,000+ ADT). The Property is less than 5 miles to the brand new, $507MM, SMH – North Port Hospital (expected to open 2028). There are 2 Publix Super Markets within 3 miles. The Property is less than 5 miles east of Downtown Wellen Park. Median Home Values in the area are over $406K+.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2025 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (5th year in a row). JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 176,000+ units.

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SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors