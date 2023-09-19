JBM® Exclusively Lists Four Multifamily Properties Across Florida For $195MM+

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is pleased to announce the exclusive listings of four Class A & B multifamily communities across Florida. The total value of the four Properties exceeds $195 million.

The image pictured is Coral Pointe at The Forum - a Class A multifamily community in Fort Myers, Florida. Coral Pointe is part of four exclusive listings for JBM - for a total list value over $195MM

Coral Pointe at The Forum is a Class A, 252-unit community built in 2017 with an average unit size of 908 square feet. It is comprised of 10, 3-story buildings with 1, single-story clubhouse. Notable amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, 2 fenced in pet parks, pet wash station, car care center, and more. Their unit mix is made up of 1, 2, and 3-bedrooms with high-end unit features and chef-inspired kitchens. Located in the desirable Forum area of Fort Myers, the Property has excellent connectivity proximate to Interstate 75, Colonial Boulevard, U.S. Highway 41/Cleveland Avenue, Daniels Parkway and State Road 82 providing convenient access to all points of the broader Fort Myers MSA.

Estates at Lake Cecile is a 72-unit townhome community completed in 2014 with proven value-add potential. The massive three and four-bedroom, two-story floorplans have an average unit size of 1,610 square feet, the largest among its rent comps. The Property is within close proximity to all of the major Disney Parks, world-renowned shopping destinations and major employment drivers.

The Marquis of Tampa is a 357-unit, townhome-style product with "SFR-like" features including direct access garages. Completed in 1998, Marquis boasts a full amenity package such as two resort-style pools and hot tubs, a recently renovated clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, theater room, and more. Marquis has tremendous value-add potential with 68% of the classic units remaining. It has a diverse unit mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom units averaging 1,199 square feet.

The Enclave at Richmond Place is a 3-story, 54-unit, former condominium complex built in 2000 located adjacent to The Marquis of Tampa. The unit mix at the Property is made up of one, two, and three-bedroom units with an average square footage of 1,023.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 mid-year broker rankings ranks JBM® #1 highest average sold price per unit throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per transaction in Florida at nearly $97 million. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $18.9 billion and 168,000 units.

