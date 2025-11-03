ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed The Preserve at Tampa Palms in Tampa, FL – a garden, multifamily community with proven value-add opportunity in the desirable Tampa MSA. This asset was built in 2002 and has 378 units. It sits on 44.01 acres +/- making it a low-density site plan of just 8.59 units per acre.

A Call For Offers date is set for November 13th, 2025.

JBM Exclusively Lists The Preserve at Tampa Palms Apartments in Tampa, FL

Product

The Preserve at Tampa Palms features a modern amenity package including a resort-style pool with an expansive pool deck, covered gazebo, summer kitchen with grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center, dedicated yoga/spin room, dog park, and lighted tennis/pickleball court. The clubhouse is comprised of a resident lounge, conference room, and complimentary coffee bar. Residents also have access to Club Tampa Palms through the HOA. Attached garages, detached garages, and storage units are available for rent.

Units

The unit mix is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,146 square feet. Unit interiors feature various degrees of upgrades, including classic, luxury, and premium units. Renovated units (luxury and premium) feature chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz or granite countertops, mix of stainless steel/black and slate appliances, upgraded espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, and luxury wood-style plank flooring in wet areas and living rooms. Other key features include walk-in closets, and large screened-in balconies. 17.5% of units feature direct access garages.

Location

The Property is located in the desirable New Tampa submarket with exceptional connectivity approximate to Interstate-75 (132,000 ADT) and Bruce B Downs Boulevard (62,000 ADT). The Highwoods Preserve Corporate Campus (1.8MM+ SF of office space – featuring tenants including Metlife, DTCC, and Syniverse) and Tampa Palms Professional Center are less than a mile away. The Property is zoned for A-rated K-8 schools. Just 4 miles south of the Property is the University of South Florida, one of the nation's largest university systems with a student enrollment of 50,000+ and a faculty size of 16,000+.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2024 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (four years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 175,000+ units.

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors