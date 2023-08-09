JBM® Exclusively Lists The Robert Apartments in Fort Myers

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed The Robert – a Class A+, 2022-built, garden-style multifamily community in Fort Myers, Florida. This 324-unit property is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans averaging 949 square feet. There are twelve, three-story residential buildings (four of which are elevator serviced) and one, single-story clubhouse located on 16.44 acres +/-.

JBM® Exclusively Lists The Robert – a 324-unit, Class A+ multifamily community in Fort Myers, Florida

The Robert offers a wide variety of community amenities including a zero-entry, resort-style pool, large paver sundeck, poolside grilling stations, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, valet trash, resident clubhouse with lounge areas, arcade room, coffee bar/beverage station, and large, fenced-in dog park. The Property also offers 88 attached garages available for rent.

Units feature ultra-modern, open-concept floorplans. Each is fully equipped with chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, kitchen islands with breakfast bar & USB ports, flat-panel, white cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, subway tile backsplash, single basin undermount stainless steel sink with pulldown gooseneck faucet, and designer pendant lighting. Luxury, faux wood plank flooring runs throughout the common areas and bathrooms. Each unit has an in-suite washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and 9′ ceilings. There are also 4 elevator-serviced residential buildings and solariums available in select floorplans.

Fort Myers ranks #1 for fastest growing cities in the U.S.A. for 2023 (Quicken Loans) and the #3 safest place to live (U.S. News & World Report). The Property has excellent connectivity as it is located along Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard which intersects Winkler Avenue and Colonial Boulevard. It is just over 2 miles to Interstate 75. Some notable location highlights include Downtown Fort Myers (less than 2 miles), Publix Super Market & Topgolf (each less than 2 miles), the Edison Mall (less than 3 miles), the Southwest Florida International Airport (less than 8 miles), and many more.

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. and boasts a 70% market share across Southwest Florida over the last 20+ years. Despite only transacting in Florida, for the second consecutive year Green Street ranks JBM® #1 for Highest Average Sold Price in the U.S.A. and the #13 multifamily broker by total sales volume. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $18.7 billion and 168,000 units.

