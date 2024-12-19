JBM Exclusively Lists Two Property Multifamily Portfolio in Naples, FL

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Oasis Naples and Coral Palms for TE Miller. The portfolio is comprised of 504 units and features tremendous value-add upside and strong lease tradeouts. Buyers will have the option to buy as a portfolio or individually. A Call For Offers date has been set for January 14th, 2025.

JBM Exclusively Lists Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Naples: Oasis Naples (above) & Coral Palms Apartments

Oasis Naples is a 216-unit community built in 1992. The Property is in an A+ location within the heart of Naples with proximate access to Interstate-75 (93,300+ ADT) and Highway-41 (49,000+ ADT). Investors have the opportunity to acquire a stabilized, cash-flowing asset with strong value-add potential yielding an additional $144 per unit per month on average. This low-density site plan features brand new pool furniture, 2 resort-style pools, an expansive sundeck, a large jetted hot tub, and much more. All 2nd floor units feature beautiful, vaulted ceilings. Average Market Rent is $2,048.

Coral Palms is a 288-unit, garden-style, concrete block community located within the Golden Gate submarket of Naples. The Property was built in 1987 and sits on 18.05-acres. The property offers a fantastic opportunity to implement and expand upon the proven value-add program yielding an additional $161 per unit per month on average (about 44% of units are renovated). Renovated units feature plank flooring, resurfaced counters, upgraded appliances, and modern light fixtures. The one- and two-bedroom units average 810 square feet and unit features include walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and screened-in patios/balconies. Average Market Rent is $1,827.

Location

Both Properties are positioned in stellar locations within the Naples market as evidenced by their proximity to many luxurious golf courses, but also major retail centers including The Village Shops on Venetian Bay, Waterside Shops, 5th Avenue South, & Downtown Naples. Both are zoned for top-rated schools. Naples is ranked #1 best places to live in the U.S.A. (U.S. News & World Report, 2024-2025).

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 170,000+ units.

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors