JBM® First Half of 2023 National Multifamily Brokerage Rankings

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

13 Sep, 2023, 14:42 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® holds their strong Florida dominance backed up by the recent release of the Green Street first half of the year rankings. They maintained the top spot of achieving the #1 highest average sold price per unit throughout the entire U.S.A. and earned the #1 highest average sales price per transaction in Florida at nearly $97 million ($27 million greater than second place). JBM® was also ranked the #1 boutique firm in the country.

Q1 & Q2 2023

Photo is of Harbor Grand – a JBM® exclusive listing consisting of a 32-story, waterfront, high-rise tower located in Downtown Fort Myers, Florida
Founder and CEO, Jamie May, states, "We were very excited to maintain such strong numbers compared to our competitive peers. While there have been some unprecedented challenges so far this year, we are continuing to go through our normal process and get deals done. Buyers are still very interested in the Florida story and remain strong when submitting offers. We are continuing to build and strengthen our long-term relationships on both the buy and sell side and look forward to what the rest of the year will bring."

Despite exclusively focusing on Florida, Green Street has ranked JBM® as the #12 broker by sales volume across America for the first half of 2023, for the second year in a row. JBM's sales occurred in the southwestern portion of Florida, however JBM® has listings scattered across the state with closings set to occur in the second half of the year. This will continue to showcase their strong presence not only in southwest Florida but also Tampa, Orlando, and beyond.

Q3 & Q4 2023 Outlook

While interest rates and insurance continue to be the hot topic of every conversation, the JBM® team remains hopeful for the second half of the year.  As of August, JBM® has 16 properties in active listings on the market or under contract.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. They have also maintained a 70% market share across Southwest Florida over the last 20+ years. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $18.9 billion and 168,000 units with $1.58 billion in the last twelve months.

JBM - Available Properties

