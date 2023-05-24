JC GOLF SELECTS TAMBOURINE FOR DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGY

Tambourine

24 May, 2023, 10:16 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Golf, the California-based golf management company, selected Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered hospitality digital marketing firm, for custom website design and paid media services to promote its portfolio of high-end courses, JC Player Cards, and membership options.

JC Golf launched its new Tambourine-custom-designed website in January 2023.

"We take pride in delivering elevated golf experiences and our online presence needs to reflect that," said Jill Berarducci, Director of Marketing, Golf Division, JC Golf. "With Tambourine, we're confident that our online presence now gives our customers a digital experience that is second to none."

"We are excited to work with JC Golf and expand our partnership with JC Resorts," said Christina Davis, VP of Media & Analytics, Tambourine. "Tambourine's segment-based approach to hotel marketing aligns perfectly with the needs of our partners at JC Golf."

This partnership further strengthens Tambourine's relationship with JC Resorts. Within the JC Resort family, Tambourine currently provides services to Rancho Bernardo Inn, AVANT Restaurant, and Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach.

About JC Golf
Beyond an unforgettable golf experience, JC Golf is the preeminent California company focusing on exceptional California and New Mexico golf courses, ventures and management. Not only does JC Golf offer unique golf adventures, shopping, dining, events, and retail, but they are also strategic partners for creating and developing a successful golf operation and enterprise.

About Tambourine
Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

Media contact: Thomas McDermott, [email protected]

SOURCE Tambourine

