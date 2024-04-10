Tambourine Honored with 8 Platinum Viddy Awards

Tambourine

Apr 10, 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered hospitality marketing agency serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, proudly celebrates its recent acknowledgment of eight platinum Viddy Awards.

Viddy Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in video production, is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

The following videos, produced by the Tambourine Photo and Video Production Division, have received platinum honors:

Hotels & Resorts:

Destinations:

"We celebrate these awards with our wonderful clients," said Laura Galindo, Associate Creative Director at Tambourine. "Their trust in our content production team is a testament to the true partnerships we've built over the years."

For a complete list of platinum and gold winners, please visit ViddyAwards.com.

About Viddy Awards

Established as the Videographer Awards in Dallas, Texas, in 1995, Viddy Awards celebrate excellence across all aspects of video production. With participation from over 100 countries and tens of thousands of entries, it stands as one of the largest competitions in film and video history.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Media Contact: Hannah Trefry, [email protected]

SOURCE Tambourine

