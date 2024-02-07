FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is celebrating four Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Adrian Awards.

Tambourine Celebrates HSMAI Adrian Award Recognition

Tambourine received an Adrian Award for its exceptional work on the website for Mountain Lodge Telluride . The website's standout feature is a dynamic switch that effortlessly toggles between summer and winter themes, elevating the user experience and portraying a captivating narrative of the property throughout the changing seasons.

Tambourine was also awarded three additional Adrian Awards for its work on an integrated campaign for Cat Island , the "Our Ocean, Our Future" activation with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and The Next Original campaign with The Kessler Collection.

"It's wonderful to see our clients celebrated," said Stephany Bermúdez, VP of Creative Services, Tambourine. "Thank you HSMAI for your recognition, thank you to our clients for your partnership, and congratulations to all the winners."

The 2023 Adrian Award Celebration will be held on February 13, 2024, in New York City. Visit https://adrianawards.hsmai.org/ to view the full list of winners.

About The HSMAI Adrian Awards:

The HSMAI Adrian Awards recognize hospitality brands and agencies for creativity and innovation in advertising, digital, public relations, communications, and integrated campaigns. The HSMAI Adrian Awards embraces every segment of the industry, including hotels, airlines, cruise lines, car rental companies, destinations, and more. Winners are selected from a field of nearly 1,200 entries by senior industry and media experts and honored at the Adrian Awards Celebration.

