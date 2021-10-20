JCP&L Encourages Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs During Assistance Week

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Residential customers of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. Establishing an affordable payment arrangement or obtaining assistance can help keep balances manageable.

"We understand many customers are in a difficult financial situation because of the pandemic," said James V. Fakult, president of JCP&L. "Customers who have lost income during this crisis may be eligible for assistance that was unavailable to them before."

Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:

The Universal Service Fund (USF) Program: Eligible customers can receive a monthly bill credit and may also receive utility debt forgiveness. To assist customers during the pandemic, eligibility requirements were changed to increase the income limit to 400% of the federal poverty level. Program benefits were modified to provide greater benefits to participants. Even if you participated before, you may receive forgiveness of your past due balance. To apply call 2-1-1 or visit the DCAid screening tool.



Eligible customers can receive a monthly bill credit and may also receive utility debt forgiveness. To assist customers during the pandemic, eligibility requirements were changed to increase the income limit to 400% of the federal poverty level. Program benefits were modified to provide greater benefits to participants. Even if you participated before, you may receive forgiveness of your past due balance. To apply call 2-1-1 or visit the DCAid screening tool. The Low-Income Heating Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): This program can provide customers with cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due balances or termination notices. Customers must have income at or below 60% of the federal poverty guidelines, own or rent their home and be responsible for heating bills. Apply today by calling the LIHEAP hotline at 1-800-510-3102 or visit the DCAid screening tool to see if you meet the income limits for LIHEAP.



This program can provide customers with cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due balances or termination notices. Customers must have income at or below 60% of the federal poverty guidelines, own or rent their home and be responsible for heating bills. Apply today by calling the LIHEAP hotline at 1-800-510-3102 or visit the DCAid screening tool to see if you meet the income limits for LIHEAP. The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) Program: This program helps low- to moderate-income customers in New Jersey who are struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills. The NJ PAGE program provides grants to those over the income limits for LIHEAP as well as those who already applied for LIHEAP but require additional assistance. To apply call 732-982-8710 or visit the NJPowerOn website.



This program helps low- to moderate-income customers in New Jersey who are struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills. The NJ PAGE program provides grants to those over the income limits for LIHEAP as well as those who already applied for LIHEAP but require additional assistance. To apply call 732-982-8710 or visit the NJPowerOn website. 2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.



This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website. Customers who are having trouble paying rent due to the pandemic can apply for emergency rental assistance at https://njdca.onlinepha.com.

For a complete list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist, or call customer service at 1-800-662-3115.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545855/JCPL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

