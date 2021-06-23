JCP&L Hires New Graduates from FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute Training Program

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 36 new graduates from the Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps train the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric companies.

The new employees include 23 line workers and 13 substation electricians who are graduates of the PSI training programs at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft and Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

"For 20 years, our PSI program has strengthened our diverse workforce pipeline and instilled safe work practices, proper work methods and teambuilding by developing the well-educated men and women needed to provide reliable power to customers," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "We welcome these graduates who join our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service to communities in New Jersey."

JCP&L's new graduates include:

Matthew Brander , Califon

, Brad Emley , Oceanport

, Brendon Evans , Belford

, LaVerne Finley , Tinton Falls

, Shayne Lauter , Great Meadows

, Matthew Manno , Barnegat

, Nicholas Masia Jr , Hazlet

, Dain Mazzeo , South Amboy

, Jake Monticello , Clifton

, Clifton Conor Murphy , Leonardo

, Leonardo Christopher Shapiro , Bayville

, Jesse Verrastro , Asbury

, Jake Dvorsky , Washington

, Izameek Harris, Neptune

James Lovenberg Jr. , Hopatcong

, Sherrod Middleton Sr. , Somerset

, Joseph Sorrentino , Spotswood

, Chad Toth , Phillipsburg

All the graduates will be assigned to line and substation shops across JCP&L's service area. Their work assignments will rotate to provide new hires additional exposure in different areas of field work.

The PSI curriculum requires two and a half days each week spent between the college classroom and JCP&L training facilities in Farmingdale and Phillipsburg to focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment.

PSI was originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000. Students who successfully complete the program earn an associate degree from an affiliated community college in their area. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,000 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

