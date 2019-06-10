JCP&L Hires New Graduates from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has hired 25 new graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) program to train the next generation of line and substation workers. The new employees include 17 line workers and eight substation electricians.

The new employees are graduates of the PSI training programs at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft and Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

"Our PSI program develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new line employees and hometowns are:

Conor Barrett , Manasquan

, George Catanzaro , Howell

, Jonathan Corrigan , Milford

, Max DeNardo , Hazlet

, Ronald Gieger , Hackettstown

, John Gilman , Beachwood

, Michael Greco , South Amboy

, Brad Hamilton , Budd Lake

, Michael Lee , East Hanover

, Anthony Mercantante , Belford

, Joseph Montague , Forked River

, Bryan Nicholais , Mendham

, David Paine , Morris Plains

, Corey Senderling , Upper Black Eddy, Pa.

, Joseph Spinella , Brick

The new substation employees and hometowns are:

Steven Chupcavich , Belford

, Bryant Costello , Barnegat

, Stephanie Edwards , Newton

, Newton Jermaine Jackson , Orange

, Orange David Lahr , Nazareth

, Zachary Lobb , Easton

, Zachary Lubertazzi , Jackson

, Jackson Kevin Russo , Hillsboro

In addition, two current JCP&L employees also completed the PSI line program. They are Brad Bodine, Easton, and Glenn Ferriso, Holmdel.

All the graduates will be assigned to line and substation shops across JCP&L's service area. Their work assignments will rotate as part of the training program.

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

PSI students split time between classes at the two colleges and JCP&L training facilities in Farmingdale and Phillipsburg. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 1,900 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

JCP&L, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of the FirstEnergy/JCP&L Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

