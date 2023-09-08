JCP&L Joining with Community Agencies for Energy Assistance Days to Help Customers Pay Utility Bills

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is teaming with New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) and other community organizations to host Energy Assistance Days in local communities. The events will take place in Monmouth, Morris and Ocean counties in September and October.

Energy Assistance Days provide customers the opportunity to sign up for special financial assistance programs to help pay their utility bills and gather information on energy efficiency programs that could help make their monthly bills more affordable. Representatives from JCP&L and several community agencies will be on hand to answer questions and help customers sign up for programs for which they are eligible.

To complete the required application on the day of the event, customers should bring their Social Security card, proof of income for all adult household residents, deed or rental lease and a recent electric bill.

The Energy Assistance Days locations and dates include:

In Monmouth County:

  • Sept. 8: Freehold Family YMCA, 470 East Freehold Rd., Freehold, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 22: Bayshore Senior Day Center, 100 Main St., Keansburg, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: Family & Children's Services, 191 Bath Ave., Long Branch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 2: The Salvation Army, 605 Asbury Ave., Asbury Park, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 3: Union Beach Municipal Complex, 650 Poole Ave., Union Beach, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 10: Neptune Twp. Public Library, 25 Neptune Blvd., Neptune, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 17: St. James' Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 26: Howell Twp. Municipal Building, 4567 Route 9, Howell, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Morris County:

  • Sept. 11: The Salvation Army Community and Worship Center, 76 North Bergen St., Dover, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: Denville Twp. Municipal Building, 1 St. Mary's Place, Denville, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 16: Interfaith Food Pantry Network, 2 Executive Dr., Morris Plains, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: Dover Public Schools (Administration Building), 21 Belmont Ave., Dover, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Ocean County:

  • Sept. 7: St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 12: Ocean County Library, 301 Lexington Ave., Lakewood, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 14: Jackson Twp. Senior Center, 45 Don Connor Blvd., Jackson, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 18: St. Francis Community Center, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Twp., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 20: Berkeley Twp. Recreation Center, 630 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 29: Church of the Visitation, 755 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 30: The Church of Grace and Peace, 1563 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: St. Barnabas Catholic Church (Fr. Brennan Hall), 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 13: Edward Thornton Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. Cala Breeze Way, Little Egg Harbor, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 18: JBJ Soul Kitchen, 1769 Hooper Ave., Toms River, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about payment assistance programs for JCP&L customers, please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassistnj. Additional information about energy efficiency and conservation programs available to JCP&L customers can be found at www.energysavenj.com

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

