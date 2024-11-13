JCP&L Moving Power Lines Underground in Portions of Somerset County

Grid upgrades will also relocate lines away from hard-to-access railroad tracks

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is relocating and upgrading power lines in portions of Bernardsville, Somerset County, to enhance electric service for customers in Bernardsville and nearby towns. The $1.75 million project is expected to be completed later this month.

The project involves moving a section of power line extending from JCP&L's Bernardsville substation that follows the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks. The current location of the line presents accessibility challenges when repairs or maintenance are needed. A tornado that struck the area in June 2023 also caused significant damage, requiring the lines to be temporarily rerouted and increasing the power demand on nearby substations.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President, New Jersey: "Moving power lines underground is not a one-size-fits-all solution, especially due to the higher costs. In situations like this, relocating the lines and burying a short segment enhances the benefits for our customers in a practical, cost-responsible manner."

As part of the work:

The main portion of the power line will be relocated from the railroad tracks to Route 202/Mine Brook Road.

Approximately 1,500 feet of the new line will be installed underground due to dense trees and difficult terrain along a portion of the corridor.

An additional 1,400 feet of new overhead wires and poles will also be installed, and 1,800 feet of existing overhead lines upgraded to stronger, thicker wire that can better handle increased capacity and is more resilient during storms.

New, upgraded lines will also be installed to provide power to an industrial area, supporting regional growth.

Once the work is finished this fall, the new line will decrease the demand on power lines from JCP&L's Greater Crossroads substation. This will provide greater redundancy for those lines, improving service reliability for customers in nearby Bedminster Township by providing a backup power source if there was an issue on their primary line.

