JCP&L Receives 2019 CIANJ Best Practices Award for Diversity and Inclusion Programs

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, has been honored with a 2019 Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) Best Practices award for its diversity and inclusion programs. The award was presented by CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine at their annual Best Practices Conference on September 24 at Nanina's in the Park in Bellville, N.J.

CIANJ's Best Practices award highlights companies that are using "Best Practices" to advance their organization to the next level. Along with the announcement of award winners at the annual conference, CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine also released their 2019 Best Practices Guide which includes insight from more than 100 leading business executives in New Jersey, including JCP&L President Jim Fakult.

"Increasing our emphasis on diversity and inclusion is helping to create a high-performing team and a culture where differences are respected, teamwork is encouraged, and employees feel valued, driven and empowered to do their best," said JCP&L President Jim Fakult. "Our employees' unique backgrounds, experiences and cultures help us develop innovative ideas and produce new, efficient ways to provide our 1.1 million customers with safe and reliable electric service."

Since 2015, JCP&L has enhanced its hiring, recruiting and development processes to focus on diversity and inclusion, introduced mentoring programs and expanded training options for employees. The company also supports several grassroots, employee-led business resource groups that focus on common dimensions of diversity, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA, veterans and individuals with disabilities. These groups provide diverse employees and their allies with a variety of development opportunities, including networking, mentoring, coaching, recruiting and community outreach.

In addition to promoting diversity and inclusion within the workplace, JCP&L also encourages supplier diversity. In 2018, JCP&L spent more than $21 million with minority, veteran, service disabled, and women-owned businesses based in the state. Nearly 26 percent of JCP&L's total spend in 2018 was with diverse suppliers.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

