JCP&L Receives 2020 CIANJ Companies that Care Award for Donation to Brick Township School

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been honored with the 2020 Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey's (CIANJ) Companies that Care award for a donation made in conjunction with FirstEnergy Foundation to Lake Riviera Middle School in Brick Township. The funds allowed the school to purchase a greenhouse that is being used to grow food for the school's culinary arts program as well as for donation to local food banks.

CIANJ's Companies That Care award salutes the generosity of New Jersey businesses who demonstrate meaningful philanthropy that is impacting the communities they serve. The award was presented by CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine at their annual Best Practices Conference held virtually on September 30.

"JCP&L continues to be a strong supporter of the local communities we serve, and we are humbled to be recognized for these efforts," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "We applaud the students and staff at Lake Riviera Middle School for their focus on environmental education while helping to put food on the tables of local families who need it the most."

Construction of the greenhouse is part of the school's Green Team energy conservation project, which helps students connect to science, math, social studies and language arts as well as the practical, performing and visual arts through hands-on learning for all levels of learners.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

