JCP&L Supports Clean Ocean Action's Annual Fall Beach Sweeps

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), supported the cleanup of New Jersey's beaches on October 24 by participating in Clean Ocean Action's (COA) fall 2020 Beach Sweeps, serving as site sponsor for cleanup work at Belmar's 16th Avenue Beach in Monmouth County.

"This marks the company's fourth consecutive year of participating in the Beach Sweeps, and we're proud to be part of yet another great cleanup effort," said JCP&L President Jim Fakult. "The work is a testament to our commitment to protecting the spectacular beaches of New Jersey as well as the fish and wildlife population across our service territory."

JCP&L employees, including members of its environmentally-focused Green Team, joined dozens of volunteers from FirstEnergy's Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) in the cleanup activities. The company's EBRGs help support diversity and inclusion initiatives and business objectives through networking, mentoring, coaching, recruiting, development and community outreach.

Because of its continued focus on environmental awareness and sustainable practices and policies, JCP&L is a member of the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry. The company is the only electric utility on the list of more than 150 New Jersey companies and organizations recognized for environmental leadership efforts.

Now in its 35th year, COA Beach Sweeps is one of the longest-running beach cleanups of its kind in the world, helping to rid beaches of unsightly and harmful debris. Each year, volunteers clean beaches in New Jersey from Raritan to Delaware Bays, as well as underwater sites. Since the program's inception in 1985, more than 144,000 volunteers have participated, removing millions of pieces of debris from New Jersey's beaches and waterways.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

