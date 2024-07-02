JCP&L Upgrading Morristown Substation to Reduce Power Outages

$78 million flood mitigation project will enhance service reliability for 23,000 customers

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is upgrading a transmission substation in Morristown to help prevent or minimize the impact of power outages caused by flooding, particularly during hurricane season.

The $78 million project will raise equipment within the facility to keep it above floodwaters, enhancing service reliability for 23,000 JCP&L customers in northern New Jersey. The Whippany River, which runs along the northeastern border of the property, has become more flood prone in recent years.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President, New Jersey: "This project is a major undertaking that will help ensure that our customers continue to receive the safe, reliable service they expect from us even as our state sees increasing impacts from Mother Nature. We appreciate the support we've received from local officials as we work to make these vital upgrades to a historic facility."

The site, originally purchased in 1928, now sits along a busy residential and commercial thoroughfare. As part of this project, JCP&L has agreed to beautify the property's exterior with shade trees, ornamental trees, decorative pavers and sculptural benches. A screening wall will provide an additional visual barrier, as well as enhanced security around substation equipment, which required a variance from the town for height restrictions. Work is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The substation functions as a central point for providing local distribution service to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. Additionally, it plays a significant role in connecting other substations in northern New Jersey, as the Morristown facility's high-voltage lines supply power that is later converted for distribution to neighborhood power lines at those locations.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X at @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.