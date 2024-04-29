JD Martin Elevates Leadership Team with Strategic Promotions

Leadership team expands to better serve customers and drive growth

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Martin, a leading provider of electrical solutions, is proud to announce several strategic promotions within its leadership team, signaling a commitment to local leadership and sustainable growth, effective April 24, 2024.

David Dean has been promoted to Executive Vice President for the Southeast region. With years of senior leadership experience and a proven track record of developing talent and building cross-functional teams within the electrical industry, David is ideally positioned to drive JD Martin's continued success in the Southeast.

In parallel, Chris Schell has been elevated to the role of Regional Vice President of Florida. Chris brings a proven track record in sales and leadership, having demonstrated exceptional success in various positions within JD Martin. In his new role, Chris will spearhead all sales-related activities in Florida, while also focusing on nurturing talent and fostering growth within the region.

To bolster growth in the mid-Atlantic region, Kevin Fugate has been promoted to Regional Vice President, overseeing Eastern Tennessee and Kentucky. Kevin's successful tenure as a business development consultant for JD Martin in the territory equips him with the necessary skills to drive growth and establish an expanding sales team. His proven leadership and expertise in integrating multi-line manufacturer sales strategies will drive growth and success in the region.

These strategic promotions reflect JD Martin's commitment to empowering talent and strengthening its leadership team to better serve its customers and drive growth. The company looks forward to leveraging the expertise and leadership of David, Chris, and Kevin as it continues to excel in delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to its clients.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Alabama, Arkansas, The Carolinas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-.

Contact:

Tim Klinger, CPMR President, i-Pro Martin

[email protected]

SOURCE JD Martin Co.