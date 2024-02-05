Rhodes Electrical Sales Agency Merges with JD Martin

News provided by

JD Martin Co.

05 Feb, 2024, 10:47 ET

Two well-established firms unite to create expanded product options for electrical customers

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, and Greg Rhodes, President of Rhodes Electrical Sales Agency, are pleased to announce the two firms have joined forces, to form Rhodes Martin, effective as of January 1, 2024.

The alignment of Rhodes Sales and JD Martin provides local channel partners and customers located in the West Tennessee, North Mississippi and Arkansas markets access to an expanded range of industrial, commercial and OEM portfolio of products, a team of dedicated specification experts along with an expanded sales force focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Baker said, "The Rhodes Sales leadership team has built a solid, successful business. Our values and organizational cultures are similar. Our partnership ensures, together, we will continue to bring products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of both customers and manufacturers we represent."

Rhodes shared, "We're excited to join forces with the JD Martin team. Our common commitment to deliver exceptional, industry-leading service is just one of the many elements that has brought us together." 

Rhodes Electrical Sales Agency was established in 1974. Rhodes Martin will operate as an independent operating company (OpCo) and service an existing customer base with a focused effort to grow market share. The current leadership team, organizational structure and staff will remain intact while adding local headcount and increased service capacity within existing markets. Greg Rhodes will act as President, Tim Netherton will act as Vice President of Sales of Rhodes Sales while Greg Baker will hold the position of CEO.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:
JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturer's representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954 we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 17 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-.

ABOUT RHODES ELECTRICAL SALES AGENCY:
Rhodes Electric Sales Agency has proudly been servicing the West Tennessee, North Mississippi and Arkansas electrical markets since 1974. To learn more about Rhodes Sales click here or visit our Facebook page.

Contact:
Greg Baker
[email protected]

SOURCE JD Martin Co.

