JD Martin Selected as Exclusive U.S. Sales Rep for Energizer® Solar

News provided by

JD Martin Co.

12 Feb, 2024, 15:11 ET

Portfolio of portable power stations and solar panels offers access to power anywhere, anytime

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Energizer® Solar – the trusted global leader in portable power stations, foldable solar panels and home energy storage solutions – has named JD Martin as their exclusive manufacturers' representative in the United States, effective January 1, 2024.

Electrical channel partners can now work with the JD Martin team, in 17 specific territories, as a dedicated resource for sales, service and support for Energizer® Solar's ecosystem of portable solar panels and portable power station solutions.

Continue Reading
Energizer Solar logo
Energizer Solar logo
Energizer Solar Peak 3000 high-capacity portable power generator
Energizer Solar Peak 3000 high-capacity portable power generator

Aric Saunders, EVP of North America for Energizer® Solar says, "We are excited to build on previous global partnerships and successes and now launch our products here in the U.S." Saunders added, "Our partnership with JD Martin offers a dedicated salesforce and an efficient pathway, via established electrical distribution channels, to help meet the needs of contractors, installers and electrical industry professionals who are increasingly depending on reliable portable power solutions to get their jobs done."

Allen Austin, VP of Renewable Energy & E-mobility for JD Martin said, "We're proud to have the opportunity to work with the Energizer® Solar team. Their trusted brand and innovative anytime, anywhere portable product line 'checks all the boxes' needed to deliver reliable, durable solutions for the unique challenges electrical installers face every day."

Energizer® Solar, is a licensed product range of residential and high-capacity, fast charging portable solar products from 8 Star Energy.  For more information, about Energizer® Solar products visit their website.

©2024 Energizer. Energizer and certain graphic designs are trademarks of Energizer Brands, LLC and related subsidiaries and are used under license by 8 Star Energy Pty Ltd. All other brand names are trademarks of their respective owners. Neither 8 Star Energy Pty Ltd nor Energizer Brands is affiliated with the respective owners of their trademarks.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:
JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 17 states in territories that include Alabama, Arkansas, The Carolinas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-.

ABOUT ENERGIZER® SOLAR:  
Energizer Solar, a licensed product range of residential and portable solar products from 8 Star Energy, focuses on providing sustainable energy solutions, enabling individuals to embrace clean energy alternatives. As a licensed partner to Energizer Holdings, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care products, 8 Star Energy is providing better access to clean energy solutions that improve people's lives and the planet. With headquarters in Australia, the United States, and Europe, 8 Star Energy is making a global impact to propel the Energizer brand into the renewable energy market. To learn more about Energizer® Solar click here or visit our LinkedIn page.

Contact:
Greg Baker
[email protected]

SOURCE JD Martin Co.

Also from this source

Rhodes Electrical Sales Agency Merges with JD Martin

Rhodes Electrical Sales Agency Merges with JD Martin

Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, and Greg Rhodes, President of Rhodes Electrical Sales Agency, are pleased to announce the two firms have joined forces, ...
Broomfield Lamb Holman Merges with JD Martin

Broomfield Lamb Holman Merges with JD Martin

Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, and John Broomfield, President of Broomfield Lamb Holman (BLH), are pleased to announce the two firms have joined...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.