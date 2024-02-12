JD Martin Selected as Exclusive U.S. Sales Rep for Energizer® Solar

Portfolio of portable power stations and solar panels offers access to power anywhere, anytime

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Energizer® Solar – the trusted global leader in portable power stations, foldable solar panels and home energy storage solutions – has named JD Martin as their exclusive manufacturers' representative in the United States, effective January 1, 2024.

Electrical channel partners can now work with the JD Martin team, in 17 specific territories, as a dedicated resource for sales, service and support for Energizer® Solar's ecosystem of portable solar panels and portable power station solutions.

Energizer Solar logo Energizer Solar Peak 3000 high-capacity portable power generator

Aric Saunders, EVP of North America for Energizer® Solar says, "We are excited to build on previous global partnerships and successes and now launch our products here in the U.S." Saunders added, "Our partnership with JD Martin offers a dedicated salesforce and an efficient pathway, via established electrical distribution channels, to help meet the needs of contractors, installers and electrical industry professionals who are increasingly depending on reliable portable power solutions to get their jobs done."

Allen Austin, VP of Renewable Energy & E-mobility for JD Martin said, "We're proud to have the opportunity to work with the Energizer® Solar team. Their trusted brand and innovative anytime, anywhere portable product line 'checks all the boxes' needed to deliver reliable, durable solutions for the unique challenges electrical installers face every day."

Energizer® Solar, is a licensed product range of residential and high-capacity, fast charging portable solar products from 8 Star Energy. For more information, about Energizer® Solar products visit their website.

©2024 Energizer. Energizer and certain graphic designs are trademarks of Energizer Brands, LLC and related subsidiaries and are used under license by 8 Star Energy Pty Ltd. All other brand names are trademarks of their respective owners. Neither 8 Star Energy Pty Ltd nor Energizer Brands is affiliated with the respective owners of their trademarks.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 17 states in territories that include Alabama, Arkansas, The Carolinas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-.

ABOUT ENERGIZER® SOLAR:

Energizer Solar, a licensed product range of residential and portable solar products from 8 Star Energy, focuses on providing sustainable energy solutions, enabling individuals to embrace clean energy alternatives. As a licensed partner to Energizer Holdings, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care products, 8 Star Energy is providing better access to clean energy solutions that improve people's lives and the planet. With headquarters in Australia, the United States, and Europe, 8 Star Energy is making a global impact to propel the Energizer brand into the renewable energy market. To learn more about Energizer® Solar click here or visit our LinkedIn page.

Contact:

Greg Baker

[email protected]

