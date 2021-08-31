J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study Ranks Hyundai Accent Top in Segment

"Accent ranked highest in its segment, providing owners peace of mind with their new vehicle purchase," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai is committed to delivering exceptional quality vehicles to our customers. We strive to make sure that every customer is happy with the vehicle they purchase, and that starts with quality and educating them on how to use all the advanced technology in their vehicle."

The J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study (IQS) trophy for best small car was awarded to the 2021 Hyundai Accent today.

Study Highlights:

The 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study, now in its 35 th year, is based on responses from 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in the ownership period.

Initial quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

The study is based on a 223-question battery organized into nine vehicle categories (infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate) designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement. The study was fielded from February through July 2021 .

For more information about the U.S. Initial Quality Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2021066.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

