J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study Ranks Hyundai Santa Cruz Top in Segment

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)sm ranked the Hyundai Santa Cruz as America's Best Midsize Pickup in initial quality today. Additional vehicles in Hyundai's lineup performed well, with the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson finishing third in their respective segments. Overall, as a brand, Hyundai improved by seven ranks to secure third place among mass-market automakers, exceeding the mass-market brand average by 19 PP100.

"This trophy underscores Hyundai's commitment to delivering vehicles of the highest quality," said Omar Rivera, executive director, quality and service engineering, Hyundai Motor America. "The Santa Cruz not only offers innovative design and versatility, but it also exemplifies our meticulous attention to detail, advanced engineering, and rigorous quality control. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing the quality of our vehicles and ensuring that our customers are always satisfied."

Study Highlights:

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from 99,144 purchasers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles surveyed early in their ownership period. This is the study's 38 th year.

year. J.D. Power measures initial quality by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership. A lower score reflects higher quality.

Conducted between July 2023 through May 2024 , J.D. Power's 2024 IQS study is the result of 227 Voice of the Customer (VOC) questions plus relevant repair data survey organized into 10 categories: infotainment; features, control and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; climate; and unspecified (unique to repair). The study is designed to provide automakers with information to help identify problems and drive product improvement.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

