J.D. Power Names Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Top Plan In State

Blue Cross topped J.D. Power's Member Health Plan Study, which measures member satisfaction across six factors: coverage and benefits, cost, provider choice, customer service, information and communication, and claims processing for local and national plans that operate in the Commonwealth. Blue Cross is proud to achieve the highest score in all six study factors, one of only 5 health plans to do so in their respective regions out of 163 plans surveyed.

"We are proud that Massachusetts consumers value our commitment to high-quality, affordable health care," said Blue Cross President and CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "This award is a testament to our associates, who commit themselves every day to meeting the needs of our nearly 3 million members."

Why do consumers value us? We believe this is what allows us to stand out from our competitors:

Our promise is to put our members first. Our strategy is to meet consumers where they are.

For example, we offer anywhere, anytime personalized access to Blue Cross' services. That includes a 24/7 nurseline, multilingual member chat capabilities, and real-time claims and financial information to help our members avoid surprises. Our call centers take 155,000 calls per month, and our 220 in-house physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists, and physical therapists are always available.

We make it easy for consumers to find solutions at their fingertips.

Our members want personalized ways to track their own health and wellness goals. We heard them and offer our market-leading ahealthyme® Rewards at no cost. This program even offers cash rewards for progress!

We have made a company-wide commitment to listen to consumers.

We heard some members struggle to get to the doctor's office, so we offer videochat doctor visits that can happen anywhere. Our telehealth benefit allows members to set up live video visits with doctors and therapists in our own provider network or in the national network of our telehealth partner.

And we will keep listening. We have invested in an online Idea Exchange Community through an industry-leading consumer collaboration company.

As our members told J.D. Power, we provide services and support that are vital to today's consumers.

We are investing in IT, with a focus on improvements to existing technology and the creation of new tools and services to support members seamlessly online and through our intergrated mobile app.

It's paying off: When members told us they value choice, we developed our popular Find a Doctor tool, accessible through our myBlue app.

Our broad network, deep discounts, and value-based care provide unmatched cost savings for our customers – all with a focus on quality with proven results:

Improving patient experience

Improving delivery of preventive care

Better controlling chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

The J.D. Power study was based on responses from 822 commercial health plan members from 4 health plans across Massachusetts. It was fielded in January-February 2018.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We're the trusted health plan for more than 25,000 Massachusetts employers and are committed to working with others in a spirit of shared responsibility to make quality health care affordable. Consistent with our corporate promise to always put our 2.8 million members first, we're rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power (www.jdpower.com) is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

