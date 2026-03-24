JDC Group and Natuvion Deliver Near-Zero-Downtime Fiscal Year Change for Florida Crystals on SAP S/4HANA

ATLANTA and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company and premier SAP consulting and strategic advisory firm, today announced the successful completion of a complex fiscal year transformation for Florida Crystals Corporation (FCC) on SAP S/4HANA. The go-live was completed 10 hours ahead of schedule with minimal business disruption and financial reporting risk.

The project for FCC was delivered in two phases, with the first aligning system configuration across the organization, followed by a rollback phase that brought company codes into the same fiscal year. The second phase was completed in collaboration with Natuvion using its Data Conversion Suite (DCS) as the optimal approach for orchestrating the end-to-end program. JDC and Natuvion jointly tailored an existing DCS template to FCC's specific S/4HANA configuration, enabling a shortened fiscal year transition, precise reassignment of historical documents, and a seamless balance carryforward using standard SAP processes.

The engagement followed a disciplined, multi-phase delivery model, including mock conversions, dress rehearsal, and final cutover. The project successfully converted 100% of historical data with no disruption to ongoing business operations. The production cutover was completed significantly ahead of deadline, reducing operational risk and accelerating time to value for FCC.

"This project exemplifies the value of deep SAP expertise combined with proven transformation tools," said Greg Beyer, President of JDC Group. "By partnering closely with Florida Crystals and Natuvion, we were able to deliver a highly complex fiscal year change with near-zero downtime, protecting reporting integrity while positioning the client for future SAP innovation."

Following the go-live, JDC and Natuvion continued to support Florida Crystals as the organization prepared for its SAP RISE journey by rapidly reviewing and updating fiscal-year-related configurations across additional systems during hypercare and completing all remaining requirements in less than three business days.

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is a premier SAP consulting and strategic advisory firm helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. As one of North America's fastest-growing SAP partners, JDC Group delivers specialized expertise in SAP S/4HANA, cloud-first strategies, and intelligent ERP solutions. From advisory and implementation to support and staffing, JDC Group empowers clients to modernize their enterprise systems, optimize processes, and scale for sustained growth in a data-driven world. To learn more, visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a global digital transformation and data migration specialist helping organizations modernize complex IT landscapes and move business-critical data to next-generation platforms. With deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA transformations and selective data transitions, Natuvion enables secure, auditable, and efficient migrations using its proprietary Data Conversion Suite (DCS). Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG since 2022. Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, Natuvion operates globally across Europe, North America, and APAC.

About Florida Crystals Corporation

Florida Crystals Corporation is a vertically integrated cane sugar company that rotates sugarcane, rice and vegetables on more than 190,000 acres in South Florida, where it also owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, Florida's only rice mill and one of the largest renewable power plants of its kind in the U.S., which uses sugarcane fiber to generate eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is Florida's largest organic farmer and the only producer of Regenerative Organic Certified® sugar that is grown and milled in the U.S., which is sold through the Florida Crystals® brand. Its subsidiary, ASR Group International, Inc., is the world's largest cane sugar refining and marketing company and sells sugar under the Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's®, Sidul®, and Whitworths® brands. It also owns Tellus Products, which makes single-use, compostable tableware products from upcycled sugarcane fiber and other plant fibers sold under the Tellus® brand. Florida Crystals Corporation and ASR Group International, Inc. are holding companies that conduct business through their subsidiaries and are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

For more information, press only:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Consulting Solutions