JDEnergy commissions first overseas utility-scale project in Hungary

SOPRONKÖVESD, Hungary, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy has supported the successful grid connection of MVM 11 MW/22 MWh utility-scale energy storage project in Hungary. The system passed all required performance tests on its first attempt. Csaba Lantos, Hungary's Minister of Energy, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and commended the project as an important achievement in China–Hungary energy cooperation.

Hungary's central European location and expanding renewable energy capacity are increasing the need for flexible energy storage. As wind and solar penetration continues to rise, energy storage is becoming increasingly important for improving renewable energy utilization and supporting grid flexibility. The project was required to meet strict standards for safety, stability, and system compatibility, in line with Hungarian grid requirements and the operational conditions of the European market.

JDEnergy applied rigorous delivery standards throughout the project, covering installation, commissioning, grid connection, and testing. The first eBlock-418A energy storage cabinet was installed on 16th January, and all 53 units were successfully energized on 1st April. On-site commissioning was completed in just two days. During grid-connection testing, the system recorded zero major failures, zero extended downtime, and full compliance across key parameters, passing all required tests on the first attempt and receiving on-site certification from TÜV Rheinland. It also successfully completed MAVIR's aFRR (automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve) accreditation test on 23rd April.

Designed to support a local wind farm, the project is expected to improve wind power utilization and contribute to Hungary's energy transition. It also marks an important step in JDEnergy's international deployment of self-developed energy storage solutions, demonstrating its ability to deliver utility-scale energy storage projects in overseas markets under demanding technical and operational requirements.

Looking ahead, JDEnergy will continue to deliver reliable and intelligent energy storage solutions to support stable, low-carbon power systems across global markets.