JDEnergy Once Again Recognized as Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF

XI'AN, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy has once again named a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for Q4 2025, reaffirming its leadership in global market presence, technological innovation, and reliable bankability.

BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List Q4 2025

BNEF Tier 1 ranking list is one of the most authoritative and trusted recognitions in the energy storage sector. It's based on a detailed methodology, applying rigorous criteria that assess self-developed technologies, production capacity, global delivery capabilities, and corporate credibility. JDEnergy's consecutive recognition as a Tier 1 manufacturer demonstrates its strong performance across all assessment criteria.

As a pioneer in distributed energy storage sector, JDEnergy introduces the "All-in-One" design concept, integrating long-life battery cells, BMS, PCS, active safety systems and efficient thermal management into a single plug-and-play smart eBlock. To date, JDEnergy's products are widely deployed across source-side, grid-side and user side, with over 1,000 site deliveries in 155 industries.

JDEnergy also continues to advance its globalization strategy through three key dimensions:

Innovation-driven leadership: Continuously investing in R&D to optimize product performance and enhance user experience. JDEnergy's core products have achieved multiple international certifications, further strengthening its global leadership in the energy storage sector.

Global presence and localization: Expanding localized service networks across multiple countries and regions to provide efficient marketing support, O&M guidance, and after-sales service. JDEnergy also offers systematic training programs to empower global partners with product and technical expertise.

Capacity enhancement: Through equipment innovation and upgrading, JDEnergy is accelerating the digital transformation of its production lines, ensuring robust, scalable, and synchronized delivery capabilities for global markets.

As the world accelerates toward a cleaner and more sustainable future, JDEnergy remains committed to advancing safer, smarter, and more efficient energy storage solutions that drive global energy transformation and foster the growth of renewable energy worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.jdenergy.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811658/BNEF_Energy_Storage_Tier_1_List_Q4_2025.jpg