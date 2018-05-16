JEA Accelerates Advanced Metering Deployment

"The decision to accelerate our metering deployment is based on our desire to continue improving customer support initiatives, including areas of data analytics and prepayment programs," said Kerri Stewart, Chief Customer Officer at JEA. "The enhanced data and connectivity is also critically important in our ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and resiliency of our severe storm restoration process during hurricane season. This technology will allow for quicker restoration with better information flowing between JEA and its customers."

Landis+Gyr's multi-purpose Gridstream® network is already deployed at the utility and provides coverage for JEA's expanding population of 850,000 electric and water meters. Additionally, the network can be leveraged for street lighting, distribution automation and consumer engagement technologies.

"JEA and Landis+Gyr have worked together for nearly two decades and we are excited to be a part of new initiatives that deliver enhanced reliability, customer services and safety," said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at Landis+Gyr. "This project highlights the importance of smart grid technology for emerging consumer engagement needs, while encouraging the development of new smart city applications in the future."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

