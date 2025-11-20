Jean Silva Joins BC.GAME as Brand Ambassador

Partnership with rising UFC featherweight strengthens BC.GAME ' s presence in combat sports

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has announced Brazilian mixed martial artist Jean "Lord" Silva as its newest brand ambassador, adding one of the UFC featherweight division's most exciting contenders to its growing combat-sports roster.

Silva is a Brazilian professional fighter competing in the UFC featherweight division, known for an aggressive, forward-pressure style and a high finishing rate, with multiple wins coming by knockout or submission. His performances have quickly earned him attention from both fans and commentators.

A BC.GAME spokesperson said:

"Jean represents exactly the kind of athlete we want to work with: direct, committed and willing to make decisions in big moments. His rise in the featherweight division mirrors how our community approaches competition and entertainment. We're looking forward to building more around his fights and sharing those key moments with eligible audiences."

Under the agreement, BC.GAME will build out a series of fan-focused entertainment and engagement activities around Silva's growing supporter base in permitted markets. This will include live or near-live content around fight nights, social media features and short-form updates, as well as viewing events and selected offline activations, all designed to let fans follow his journey in a more relaxed, entertainment-driven way while respecting local regulations.

Jean Silva said:

"I'm happy to join BC.GAME as a brand ambassador. The team understands the fight game and how fans follow every detail around an event. This partnership will let us share more of the real story before and after I step into the cage, and connect with supporters in a more direct way."

BC.GAME will use the partnership to deepen its presence in global combat sports while maintaining a compliance-first approach. All activity linked to Silva will be tailored to local rules, age-gated and distributed only through appropriate channels in markets where such content is permitted.

About Jean " Lord " Silva

Jean "Lord" Silva is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist competing in the UFC featherweight division. Born in 1996, he has built a reputation for high-pressure striking, finishing ability and a willingness to take on challenging match-ups, making him one of the rising names to watch at 145 lbs.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a digital entertainment brand offering a portfolio of casino-style titles and sports products to adult players in regulated and permissive markets. The brand focuses on fast onboarding, crypto-friendly payments and event-driven experiences built around major sports and entertainment moments. All products and campaigns are designed for 18+ audiences and are subject to local rules and restrictions.

