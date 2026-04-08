Jeanette Epps to Deliver University of Maryland's 2026 Commencement Address

The NASA astronaut and UMD alumna will address graduates of the state's flagship university at the campus ceremony on May 20, 2026

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland announced today that astronaut, aerospace engineer and UMD alumna Jeanette Epps, M.S. '94, Ph.D. '00 will deliver the university's commencement address on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. She will speak to Summer 2025, Winter 2025 and Spring 2026 graduates, family and friends during the ceremony at SECU Stadium.

"Dr. Jeanette Epps' life is driven by fearless determination, and there is no better role model for our graduating class as they step boldly into their futures," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. "It is a true honor to welcome her back to Maryland, where so much of her remarkable journey began."

Born and raised in Syracuse, New York, Epps graduated from Le Moyne College with a bachelor's degree in physics and earned her Maryland degrees in aerospace engineering. Her time at UMD refined her expertise in rotorcraft research, leading to rewarding opportunities as an engineer at the Ford Motor Co. and a technical intelligence officer with the CIA.

Epps' adventure with NASA began in 2009 when she was selected as one of 14 candidates to join the 20th class of NASA astronauts. In 2024, Epps spent nearly eight months in orbit as part of NASA's Expedition 71, SpaceX Crew-8. She served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station, contributing to numerous groundbreaking scientific research projects. She retired from NASA in 2025 after nearly 16 years of service.

"I'm honored to return to the University of Maryland for such a milestone moment," said Epps. "My time as a Terp helped shape my path, and I look forward to celebrating this year's graduating class as they take their next steps toward making an impact in the world and, maybe, beyond."

More details about the campuswide ceremony are available at commencement.umd.edu

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university driven by a community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. As a leading research university and top 20 public institution, UMD is proud to be part of the Association of American Universities. Dedicated to excellence and impact for the public good, the university is propelled by a $1.4 billion joint research enterprise. UMD is the nation's first Do Good campus, and is consistently ranked for its innovation, research and top-tier academic programs. Located in the National Capital Region, the university offers an unparalleled student experience with federal internship opportunities, hundreds of academic programs and study abroad options, and top-ranked living-learning programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD's faculty are global leaders in their fields and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit umd.edu

SOURCE University of Maryland