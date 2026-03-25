University of Maryland Names John Bertot Dean of the College of Information

COLLEGE PARK, Md., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland has named John Bertot dean of its College of Information (INFO), effective July 1, 2026. As dean, he will advance a forward-looking vision for the impact of information, data and technology on society.

Bertot will lead a vibrant and talented community of more than 3,000 faculty, staff and students while building on the college's leadership in developing solutions that help people access, use and benefit from information. He will promote impactful scholarship, expand interdisciplinary collaboration, advance innovative academic programs, and further strengthen the college's position as a nationally ranked leader in information science, education and research.

"It has been both a privilege and an honor to work alongside Dr. Bertot," said Jennifer King Rice, UMD's senior vice president and provost. "His deep respect for his INFO colleagues has shaped every aspect of his leadership in faculty affairs. I'm confident that Dr. Bertot's vision for a college grounded in collaboration, inclusion and societal impact will mark yet another important chapter for INFO's impressive rise."

Bertot has been a member of the UMD community for nearly two decades and currently serves as associate provost for faculty affairs and a professor in the College of Information. Well known for his collaborative and visionary approach to transforming the faculty experience, Bertot has significantly expanded the offerings and impact of the Office of Faculty Affairs (OFA) over the past 10 years. He has developed excellent relationships and a strong reputation across campus and among peers throughout the Big Ten Academic Alliance and the Association of American Universities.

Under Bertot's leadership, OFA supports all aspects of faculty experience at the university, including managing the Appointment, Promotion and Tenure (APT) process, overseeing professional development opportunities for faculty, facilitating human resource functions, and advocating for faculty interests and perspectives in the leadership of the university. During his tenure, the office has launched multiple leadership development programs, including Fearless Unit Leadership for academic leaders and Fearless Leadership Foundations for faculty new to administrative responsibilities. OFA also partners on professional development with the Big Ten Academic Alliance and hosts numerous faculty forums and workshops throughout the year to support faculty development.

Bertot has led significant Professional Track Faculty (PTK)-focused initiatives, such as forming the PTK Faculty Working Group and PTK Advisory Group; issuing a series of administrative reforms related to contracts, compensation and promotion; creating more systematic appointment and promotion processes; and leading the creation of a new instructional PTK faculty workload policy. He is also steering current efforts to propose revisions to the university's APT policy to align UMD's rewards and incentive structures with the institution's values. In addition, recognizing the need for additional faculty support in the face of external challenges, OFA has worked with numerous campus partners to create the new Faculty Support Team and develop guidance for evaluative activities in the face of disruptions.

"UMD's College of Information is renowned for its innovative instructional programs and faculty, dedicated staff and engaged students," said Bertot. "I'm honored to lead a college that exemplifies creativity, a commitment to inclusive excellence, and a strong desire to serve the public good. I look forward to what we can accomplish together."

UMD is the nation's top producer of information sciences bachelor's degrees among residential universities, according to Chronicle of Higher Education, and INFO's Master of Library and Information Science program is ranked No. 3 in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Bertot joined UMD as a professor in 2008 and has also served as co-director of the Information Policy and Access Center and director of the Master of Library and Information Science program. Before UMD, he held faculty roles at Florida State University, the State University of New York at Albany and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

A prolific scholar with multiple best paper awards, Bertot conducts research spanning information and telecommunications policy, public service innovation, digital government, and library planning and evaluation. Much of his work has focused on the roles of public libraries in building digitally inclusive communities and the development of digital and open government policies and practices. He has authored seven books and nearly 100 journal articles, had his research cited in a Supreme Court decision, and received funding for his scholarship from national organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the American Library Association and the National Science Foundation.

He serves as an editorial board member of Information Policy, International Journal of Public Administration in the Digital Age and Government Information Quarterly. He received his B.A. and M.A. in communications from the State University of New York at Albany and his Ph.D. from the School of Information Studies at Syracuse University.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university driven by a community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. As a leading research university and top 20 public institution, UMD is proud to be part of the Association of American Universities. Dedicated to excellence and impact for the public good, the university is propelled by a $1.4 billion joint research enterprise. UMD is the nation's first Do Good campus, and is consistently ranked for its innovation, research and top-tier academic programs. Located in the National Capital Region, the university offers an unparalleled student experience with federal internship opportunities, hundreds of academic programs and study abroad options, and top-ranked living-learning programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD's faculty are global leaders in their fields and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit umd.edu.

SOURCE University of Maryland