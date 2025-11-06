Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union Accelerates Digital Transformation with the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform

By adding MANTL to its Alkami Digital Banking Solution and Data & Marketing Solution, the credit union is enhancing engagement and creating a more connected member experience

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union (Jeanne D'Arc) has added MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution to streamline the member experience across all banking channels. This addition completes the full Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform , advancing Jeanne D'Arc's digital transformation to create a unified, data-driven experience for its retail members and business clients.

"At Jeanne D'Arc, we're always looking for ways to make banking easier and more meaningful for our members," said Larissa Thurston, president and chief executive officer of Jeanne D'Arc. "With the addition of MANTL, we're bringing account opening, digital banking, and marketing insights together in one Platform, giving us a holistic view of each member. By connecting the data and technology across these solutions, we can better understand our retail members' and business clients' needs, and connect with them when and how they choose. It's another step forward in strengthening relationships and supporting growth across our communities."

For Jeanne D'Arc, this strategic expansion underscores its ongoing commitment to digital innovation and business banking capabilities. As the credit union broadens its focus on serving local businesses, implementing MANTL's Business Account Opening will be the first phase of its enhanced onboarding strategy, designed to simplify in-branch account opening and introduce online business account opening for the first time, providing the flexibility to open a new account online in under ten minutes.

For the credit union, this means increased efficiency, faster onboarding, and the opportunity to grow deposits more quickly, without adding operational strain. By automating routine tasks and reducing manual processes, staff can spend more time focusing on relationship-building and advisory services.

During the second phase, Jeanne D'Arc will modernize its retail onboarding and account opening process across all banking channels with MANTL, providing members and employees with a seamless, streamlined experience both online and in-branch.

"Jeanne D'Arc is showing what it looks like to keep members at the center of digital growth," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "With the full Alkami Platform, they can turn passive data into smarter engagement across every channel, giving members a more personalized experience while helping the institution operate more strategically."

This milestone positions Jeanne D'Arc among a growing group of financial institutions using the Platform to unify digital experiences and drive measurable growth. By combining innovation with community focus, the credit union continues to evolve how it serves members today while anticipating their needs for tomorrow through the power of Anticipatory Banking .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union was established in 1912 and is a full-service, community-based financial cooperative. Locally owned by more than 100,000 members with $2.2 billion in assets, Jeanne D'Arc operates eight full-service branches in Lowell, Dracut (2), Tyngsboro, Chelmsford, Methuen, and Westford, Massachusetts, and Nashua, New Hampshire; high-school branches at Lowell High, Dracut High, and Nashua High School South; a loan center in Lowell; and a mortgage center in Chelmsford. Follow Jeanne D'Arc on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

